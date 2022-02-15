An Evening With Elliott Shore
The English-Speaking Union welcome historian Elliott Shore, co-author of Dining Out: A Global History of Restaurants, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m., at Pinehurst Country Club. For tickets and membership information, visit www.esuus.org/sandhills.
Great Futures Celebration
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is hosting its Great Futures Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., a live-streamed event to recognize its 2022 Youth of the Year. Elliotts on Linden is preparing a special meal that can picked up in advance, visit one.bidpal.net/greatfutures21.
Hidden Figures at Sunrise Theater
Sunrise Theater presents Best Picture nominee, Hidden Figures, on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. The evening includes a spotlight Five Suns, a locally-owned boutique, and the Moore County NAACP organization.
Moonlight Hike
Join Southern Pines Recreation and Parks for a moonlight hike on Friday, Feb. 18, starting at 6 p.m., at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road. All ages are welcome.
ESU Shakespeare Competition
Talented high school students compete on Saturday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m., at The Village Chapel, Pinehurst, in the English-Speaking Union’s annual Shakespeare Competition. For more information, visit www.esuus.org/sandhills.
Wine, Bourbon, Cheese and Chocolate Pairings Party
Women of the Pines will host a Wine, Bourbon, Cheese and Chocolates Pairings Party on Saturday, Feb. 19, 6-9 p.m., at Forest Creek Golf Club. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit womenofthepines.org.
Carolina Pines Dance Club
A social dance is hosted by Carolina Pines Dance Club on Saturday, Feb. 19, 6-9:30 p.m., at National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Dance lessons are held at 6:30 p.m. Beginning and experience dancers, couples and singles are welcome. For information, call (724) 816-1170.
The Jay Stone Singers
Taylor Memorial Baptist Church, in Jackson Springs, welcome the Jay Stone Singers in concert on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken.
BINGO
Friends, fun and BINGO prizes on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m., at Crumpler Funeral Home, 40229 U.S. 1 South, Aberdeen. $2 per person includes cards and light refreshments. Reserve your seat by calling (910) 944-9400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.