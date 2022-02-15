Sandhills Best Bets

An Evening With Elliott Shore

The English-Speaking Union welcome historian Elliott Shore, co-author of Dining Out: A Global History of Restaurants, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m., at Pinehurst Country Club. For tickets and membership information, visit www.esuus.org/sandhills.

Great Futures Celebration

The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is hosting its Great Futures Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., a live-streamed event to recognize its 2022 Youth of the Year. Elliotts on Linden is preparing a special meal that can picked up in advance, visit one.bidpal.net/greatfutures21.

Hidden Figures at Sunrise Theater

Sunrise Theater presents Best Picture nominee, Hidden Figures, on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. The evening includes a spotlight Five Suns, a locally-owned boutique, and the Moore County NAACP organization.

Moonlight Hike

Join Southern Pines Recreation and Parks for a moonlight hike on Friday, Feb. 18, starting at 6 p.m., at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road. All ages are welcome.

ESU Shakespeare Competition

Talented high school students compete on Saturday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m., at The Village Chapel, Pinehurst, in the English-Speaking Union’s annual Shakespeare Competition. For more information, visit www.esuus.org/sandhills.

Wine, Bourbon, Cheese and Chocolate Pairings Party

Women of the Pines will host a Wine, Bourbon, Cheese and Chocolates Pairings Party on Saturday, Feb. 19, 6-9 p.m., at Forest Creek Golf Club. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit womenofthepines.org.

Carolina Pines Dance Club

A social dance is hosted by Carolina Pines Dance Club on Saturday, Feb. 19, 6-9:30 p.m., at National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Dance lessons are held at 6:30 p.m. Beginning and experience dancers, couples and singles are welcome. For information, call (724) 816-1170.

The Jay Stone Singers

Taylor Memorial Baptist Church, in Jackson Springs, welcome the Jay Stone Singers in concert on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken.

BINGO

Friends, fun and BINGO prizes on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m., at Crumpler Funeral Home, 40229 U.S. 1 South, Aberdeen. $2 per person includes cards and light refreshments. Reserve your seat by calling (910) 944-9400.

