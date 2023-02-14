Literary Event: Nina de Gramont
The Country Bookshop hosts author Nina de Gramont on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5 to 6 p.m., to discuss her novel “The Christie Affair,” about the mysterious 11-day disappearance of Agatha Christie in 1925. The events is free; reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Lend a Hand at Litter Sweep
Keep Moore County Beautiful is sponsoring a litter sweep Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet up at the corner of Linden Road and Foxfire Road, in Pinehurst. Bags, gloves, pickers and safety vests will be provided. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring water. For more information, email tracycicatelli@gmail.com.
Lecture: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Vision
The Arts Council of Moore County and Sandhills Community College present “Nature’s Partner: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Vision for Architecture,” with Molly Gwinn, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at McPherson Theater, BPAC on the SCC campus. Tickets are $26; space is limited. Reserve your seat by calling (910) 692-2787. For more information about the 2023 Art Lecture Series, visit www.mooreart.org.
Documentary Film: ‘Carole King: Home Again’
Carolina Cinemas Sandhills Ten is showing the feature-length concert documentary “Carole King: Home Again’ on Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., featuring her May 26, 1973 concert on Central Park’s Great Lawn, in New York, before an estimated audience of 100,000. Tickets are $15; purchase online at sandhills10cinemas.com.
Live Music: The Highwaymen
The Highwaymen, A Musical Tribute will perform in the Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College, 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a 90-minute country music tribute show featuring upbeat honky-tonk hits like “Ring of Fire” and “On the Road Again.” Tickets are $20-$30; purchase online at richmondcc.edu/coleshows.
Horse Training at the Track
Spectators are invited to the Pinehurst Harness Track to watch as standardbred horses complete their winter training. The horses are typically out on the track Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., through April. This is a free event, open to the public.
Civil War Series: Do You Know?
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center continues its six-part Civil War series featuring Dr. Matt Farina on Friday, Feb. 17, 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is a free event. The SEC is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Dinner Theater: ‘The Fox on the Fairway’
The Encore Theatre presents a dinner theater production featuring Ken Ludwig’s “The Fox on the Fairway.” Performances are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at 6:30 p.m., and matinees on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, at 2 p.m. Evening performances include a small appetizer, dinner and a glass of wine. Matinee performances include a charcuterie board and a glass of wine. Purchase tickets online at www.encorecenter.net.
Live Theater: ‘Barefoot in the Park’
Sunrise Theater Live presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a full-length, two-hour comedic play performed by all local talent. Performances run Feb. 17-Feb. 26. Seating is assigned. Student tickets are $15 and general tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, visit www.sunrisetheater.com or drop by the box office, 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
Dressage at Carolina Horse Park
The Carolina Horse Park presents the Pipe Opener II CT (dressage) on Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spectating and parking are free and open to the public. There will be vendors and food trucks on-site. The Carolina Horse Park is located at 2814 Montrose Road, in Raeford.
Airsoft Open War
The National Athletic Village hosts a group of Airsof fans every third Saturday for drop-in play from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The NAV, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines, has 50 natural and refurbished bunkers desiged for Airsoft. Cost is $10 for a day pass to the facility. Bring your own gear, face mask required for under 18 years; eye protection required for those over 18. Call ahead before dropping by for the first time at (910) 585-3212.
Carolina Philharmonic: ‘Broadway Serenade’
The Carolina Philharmonic presents “Broadway Serenade,” featuring Matthew Scott and Kirsten Scott, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC on the Sandhills Community College campus. Highlights include “Luck Be a Lady,” “Can’t Take My Eyes off You” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” Tickets run $10-$60; purchase online at carolinaphil.yapsody.com.
Lecture: ‘Lumbee Life, Lore, Legacy’
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities presents the first lecture in a three-part series on “Lumbee Life, Lore and Legacy” on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., in the Great Room, with guest speaker Harvey Godwin Jr., former chairman of the Lumbee tribe. Tickets are $15-$20; purchase online at weymouthcenter.org. Weymouth Center is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Dementia Conversations
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center in partnership with Dementia Alliance of North Carolina hosts “Dementia Conversations: How to Positively Interact with a Person Living with Dementia” on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is free and open to Moore County residents over 50. Space is limited; reserve your seat by calling (910) 947-4483.
Penick Village Art Show and Sale
Come see the finest in regional art and pottery to benefit the Penick Village Benevolent Assistance Program. The art sale and show runs Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, from 12 to 3 p.m., at 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., in Sothern Pines. This event is free and open to the public.
