Live Music: Frankie Moree
Enjoy live music in the village with Frankie Moree on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m., at Dugan’s Pub, 2 Market Square, Pinehurst.
SoPines Sessions
Head upstairs to the Sunrise Theater Loft on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7 to 10 p.m., as Mary Stone hosts interviews with local musicians, followed by a jam session. New guests are welcomed each week. This is a free event; must be 21 with ID to drink. Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
Art Exhibit: ‘Threshold’
The Hastings Art Gallery in the Katharine Boyd Library at Sandhills Community College is hosting “Threshold,” an exhibit featuring paintings, sculptures and ceramic works by Miranda Weber, a Sandhills AFA alumnus. The show runs through the end of February.
NC Symphony: ‘All Strings’
The North Carolina Symphony presents a showcase of delicacy, range and the power of strings in “All Strings,” conducted by Michelle Di Russo, on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m., at R.E. Lee Auditorium, at Pinecrest High School, in Southern Pines. The concert is sponsored by Penick Village. Featured pieces include “Serenade for Strings,” “Suite for Lower Strings,” and “String Symphony No. 7.”
Senior Games Kickoff Event
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a Senior Games kickoff event on Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drop by to register to participate in the games, enjoy refreshments and demonstrations.
Sunrise Theater: ‘The Whale’
Based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” stars Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Showtime is 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, with additional showings scheduled through Feb. 12. Purchase tickets online, call (910) 692-3611, or at the Sunrise box office.
Quilts of Valor Sew-In Day
The Sandhills Quilters Guild will host a special Quilts of Valor sew-in event on Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Seven Lakes West Community Center, 556 Longleaf Drive, West End. Projects will be ready to sew; this is a great way to meet others who quilt. For information, contact admin@sandhillsquilters.org.
5th Annual Polar Bear Ride
Cox’s Double Eagle Harley-Davidson sponsors the annual Polar Bear Ride on Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with proceeds to benefit the Patriot Foundation. Registration begins at 10 a.m., at 7540 U.S. 15-501, in Pinehurst. Cost is $20 per rider. For information call (910) 420-1564 or visit doubleeagleharley.com.
Pet Adoption Event
It Takes a Village is partnering with Marie and Marcele Boutique for a special pet adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 4, 12 to 3 p.m. Meet with several adoptable pets, plus there will be a bake sale and raffle, and a kissing booth for you and your pup. Proceeds benefit It Takes a Village Rescue. Marie and Marcele is located at 200 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
Meet and Greet Pet Adoption Event
Paws of the Pines Rescue will be at Pet Supermarket, 1700 Old Morganton Road, Southern Pines, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 12 to 4 p.m., for a meet and greet event with adoptable animals. Foster homes are also needed.
Early Valentine’s Dance
Join Moore Area Shag Society’s early start on Valentine’s Day with a night of dancing Saturday, Feb. 4, at Down Memory Lane (161 Dawkins St.), located off N.C. 5, in Aberdeen, behind the bowling alley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The night kicks off with a special “mixer” to learn a new dance step from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. DJ Darrell Gaither from Winston-Salem will entertain. A cash bar is available and you may bring snacks for your table. Admission is $10 at the door; must be 21 and over. For information, call (910) 215-4054.
Valentine’s Brunch
Treat someone special to brunch with musical entertainment to help support the Moore Free and Charitable Care Clinic on Sunday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with brunch at The Carolina Hotel, in Pinehurst. Tickets are $75; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Aberdeen Library Benefit
The Neon Rooster presents Tony Barnes and the McKenzie Brothers on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2 to 5 p.m., in downtown Aberdeen, in partnership with the Friends of the Aberdeen Library. Proceeds from donations will go toward the renovation of the historic grocery building to house a new library in downtown Aberdeen. Tickets are $20; purchase at door or online at theneonrooster.com.
Speaker: Mike Howell
The Speaker Series hosts an afternoon with the Heritage Foundation and a presentation on the Southern border crisis by Mike Howell on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, at the BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Tickets are $50; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Hot Glass Cold Beer
Starworks Glass Studio presents Hot Glass Cold Beer on Thursday, Feb. 9, starting at 5:30 p.m., 100 Russell Drive, in Star. Locally brewed beer and specialty wine, live music and House of Odell and Luella food truck available for purchase while patrons enjoy fiery demonstration by glass artist Thoryn Ziemba. In addition, a large selection of handmade glasses and ceramic mugs will be on sale.
