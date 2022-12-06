* Some events listed may be postponed or canceled due to the ongoing power outage.
Claus-Mopolitan Crawl
Shop, sip and support local in downtown Southern Pines on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 4 to 7:30 p.m., with signature cocktails and special holiday discounts at participating businesses.
Carolina Phil’s Holiday Pops
The Carolina Philharmonic presents a Holiday Pops concert featuring the return of Broadway star Bobby Conte Thornton. It’s a heartwarming evening that will put you in the holiday spirit on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Tickets are $10-$60; purchase online at carolinaphil.org.
Holiday Classic: ‘Christmas Vacation’
The Sunrise Theater presents “Christmas Vacation,” the 1989 perennial favorite featuring Chevy Chase reprising his role as Clark Griswold, Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Knickers Lingerie.
Sanders Family Christmas
It’s Dec. 24, 1941, and America is going to war. Join Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe and the rest of the Sanders family as they send off Dennis Sanders with hilarious and touching stories and 25 Southern Gospel Christmas favorites. Performances of the Sanders Family Christmas run to Dec. 11, with both evening and matinee shows at Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines. Tickets are $17.50; purchase online at encore center.net or call (910) 725-0758.
Seven Lakes Christmas Tree Lighting
Sponsored by the Seven Lakes Business Guild, the tree lighting will be held on the commons next to First Bank in Seven Lakes on Friday, Dec. 9, 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy face painting, live music and hayrides. Santa will arrive by firetruck.
Christmas at Kalawi
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11, 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Kalawi Farms, 1515 N.C. 211, in Eagle Springs. There will be carols, a hayride, cookies, cocoa and a bonfire, plus the Merry Marketplace. Tickets are $15 and advance reservations are required; visit kalawifarm.net.
Live Nativity
On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Yates-Thagard Baptist Church hosts a live Nativity experience with over 120 people in costume, animals and Biblical scenes. This is an outdoor event that takes place along a guided trail. Yates-Thagard is located at 3820 Vass-Carthage Road, in Carthage. Advance registration is filled; walk-ins are welcome. There is no fee to attend. Spanish speaking tours are available.
Aberdeen Christmas Parade
The annual holiday parade through historic downtown Aberdeen on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. Enjoy marching bands, floats and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
Southern Pines Carriage Christmas Parade
One of the area’s most unique holiday events, the Carriage Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., in downtown Southern Pines. Enjoy holiday pageantry with horses and pony-drawn carriages.
Santa Fly-In Event
Santa will be flying in to the Pik N Pig restaurant accompanied by his skydiving elves on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Gilliam-McConnell Airfield, in Carthage. Santa is expected to arrive at 3 p.m., for photos and visiting with children before he heads to the Carthage Christmas Parade.
Carthage Christmas Parade
The annual holiday parade through Carthage will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., featuring floats, marching bands, firetrucks and, of course, Santa Claus.
A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play
The Sunrise Theater presents a live radio play of “A Christmas Carol,” featuring an all local cast, Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m., on the Sunrise Theater stage in downtown Southern Pines. For information and tickets, visit sunrise theater.com.
Shaw House Holiday Open House
Enjoy old-time decorations at the annual Shaw House Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10, 1 to 4 p.m., at 110 Morganton Road, in Southern Pines. This is a free event.
‘Love and Joy’ Holiday Concert
The Moore County Choral Society will present its holiday concert “Love and Joy” on Sunday, Dec. 11, 7 to 9 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College. Featuring traditional Christmas music, the concert also will include classical selections from Rachmaninoff and Pachelbel. Moore Brass, cello and percussion, and an organist will accompany the choir. Tickets are $10-$20; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Highlanders Farm Christmas Light Show
Take a winding driving tour around Highlanders Farm for the annual Christmas Light Show, and see one of the tallest Christmas trees in the county. The light show runs to Dec. 28, Tuesday through Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m. Coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider and homemade ice cream available for purchase. Highlanders Farm is located at 5784 N.C. 22, in Carthage. Tickets are $20-$30.
Rockingham Speedway Christmas
Take a driving tour through 3 miles of twinkling and flashing lights with over 300 displays at the Rockingham Speedway. The event runs through Jan. 1, 5 to 10 p.m. Santa will be on-site for photographs Thursdays through Sundays, in the Christmas Village, all month long. Rockingham Speedway is located at 2152 U.S. 1, in Rockingham. Tickets are $35-$45.
Christmas and Disney Holiday Lights
Over 9,000 individual LED lights make this a “can’t miss” display. The Farley Family Lights at 95 Farley Road, in Cameron, runs Dec. 1-25, 6 to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on weekends.
Holly Jolly Lights
Holly Jolly Lights hosts a nightly festive display in December set to music at radio 98.9 FM, located at 135 Fox Run Road, in Pinehurst.
Lights in the Pines
This year there are about 23,000-plus lights set to nine songs at Lights in the Pines, 2994 U.S. 1, in Vass. The fun runs nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. Tune in to 91.7FM as you enter for music that syncs to the lights, but please keep your music low. Be sure to stay in your vehicle during your visit. Park on the far side of the road to enjoy, not in the driveway. This is a free event.
Bowl with Santa
Spend an afternoon bowling with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11, 1 to 3 p.m., at Sandhills Bowling Center, on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen. Tickets cost $17, and include two hours of bowling, two slices of pizza a small soft drink, rental shoes and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus. Reserve your lane by calling (910) 295-9610.
