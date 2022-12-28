Harbour Place Block Party
The Arts Council and Harbour family invite the community to a block party and official unveiling of the Harbour Place mural on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 3 to 5 p.m., with live music and storytelling by Abigail Dowd, food and drinks from Scott’s Table, and a raffle and ribbon cutting ceremony. Harbour Place is located at 375 SE Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. This is a free event.
Live Music Events
- Frankie Moree at Dugan’s Pub, 2 Market Square, in Pinehurst, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m.
- Erik Hawks at Lake House Bar and Grill, 200 Grant St., in West End, on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m.
- Open Mic Night at O’Donnell’s Pub, 133 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines, on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9 p.m.
- Daniel Cross at diVine Lounge, 390 SW Broad St., in Southern Pines, on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.
- Mary Stone at The Wine Cellar, 241 NE Broad St., in Southern Pines, on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m.; and at Red’s Corner, 801 SW Broad St., in Southern Pines, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m.
- Tony Barnes at Drum and Quill, 40 Chinquapin Road, in Pinehurst, on Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m.
- Momma Molasses at The Wine Cellar, 241 NE Broad St., in Southern Pines, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m.
- The Simpletones at Hatchet Brewing Co., 490 SW Broad St., in Southern Pines, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m.
- Stone Dolls at Railhouse Brewery, 105 E. South St., in Aberdeen, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m.
- Whiskey Pines at Hickory Tavern, 9735 U.S. 15-501, in Pinehurst, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m.
- Aftermath at O’Donnell’s Pub, 133 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines, on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9:30 p.m.
Kwanzaa Celebration
The Hamlet Senior Center will host a Kwanzaa Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 12:30 p.m. This is an indoor event. Attendees are encouraged to wear African/Caribbean attire, or red, black and colored clothing. Enjoy food and storytelling at 102 Lakeside Drive, in Hamlet.
Moore County Day of Prayer
The Rev. Dr. Fred Goins Jr. and Pastor Gentry Winfield invite the community to join them in a Day of Prayer event on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 12 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, in Aberdeen. This free event is open to the public.
First Eve
Ring in 2023 at the annual First Eve tradition on Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Southern Pines train station, 235 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. Entertainment with Elsa, Anna and Marvel characters, Happy Dan the Magic Man, stilt walkers, face painting, and live music with Whiskey Pines. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Party in the Pines
Pinehurst Resort is hosting its Party in the Pines, a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring The Band of Oz, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., at The Carolina Hotel, 80 Carolina Vista Drive, Pinehurst. Enjoy dancing, party favors, cash bar, a champagne toast and midnight breakfast buffet. Tickets are $160 per person; visit EventBrite.com.
First Day Hikes
Boyd Tract: On Sunday, Jan. 1, 9 to 10 a.m., join an easy 1-mile hike on the Boyd Tract to the oldest known living longleaf pine in the world, and former state champion tree. Meet at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Weymouth Tract: On Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 to 2 p.m., join an easy 2-mile hike at Weymouth Woods with a ranger to see different habitats within the longleaf pine forest. Meet at the Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, in Southern Pines.
Paint Hill Tract: On Sunday, Jan. 1, 3 to 4 p.m., at the Paint Hill Tract, one of Weymouth Woods’ satellite properties, join an easy 1.5-mile hike; meet at the Stoneyfield Drive access. This is a free event.
New Year’s Day Take-Out Meal
Come by Culdee Presbyterian Church, 916 N.C. 73, in West End, for a traditional New Year’s Day lunch of pulled pork, collard greens, black-eyed peas, corn bread and homemade dessert on Sunday, Jan. 1, 12 to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go to local missions and support the work of Presbyterian Disaster Assistance. Cost is $10 per plate, drive-through take out; until 3 p..m., or when food is sold out.
Playful Learning
Givens Memorial Library will host a drop-in, open playtime for infants and toddlers, ages birth to 3 years old, to interact with other children and have educational playtime on Tuesday, Jan 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. This is a free event sponsored by the village of Pinehrust.
Sunrise Theater: EOS ‘Cezanne’
The Sunrise Theater hosts the first film of the Exhibition on Screen series with “Cezanne: Portraits of a Life” on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. Filmed at the National Portrait Gallery in London, the film takes the audience to the places Cezanne lived and worked. Tickets are $15; purchase online at sunrisetheater.com.
Shag Society Dance
Moore Area Shag Society (MASS) invites those 21 and over to a night of dancing on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Down Memory Lane (161 Dawkins St.), located off N.C. 5, in Aberdeen, behind the bowling alley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 11 p.m. DJ Gene Sistare from Lancaster, S.C., will be playing a variety of music. A cash bar is available and you may bring snacks for your table. A 50/50 drawing will also be held. Start your new year with an evening of great music, dancing and a chance to meet new friends. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, call (910) 215-4054.
Winter Coat Drive
The Father’s House Closet of Robbins Free Mission is holding a winter coat drive through Jan. 15. New and gently used, clean coats are being collected as well as clothing and household items. The Father’s House is located at 536 Bascom Chapel Road, in Robbins.
