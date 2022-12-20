Wool and Wine Social Knitting
Join Bella Filati on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5 to 7 p.m., at 277 NE Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, for the Wool and Wine social knitting group. The group is free and open to the public.
‘It’s for the Kids’ Guest Bartender
Pat Mac and Becca (Pat and Rebecca McNamara) will be the guest bartenders on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at O’Donnells Pub, 133 E. New Hampshire Ave., in downtown Southern Pines. Proceeds benefit local families for the holidays.
‘Dickens and His Christmas Carol’
Uprising Theatre Company returns to The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst, for “Dickens and His Christmas Carol,” aon Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21-22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25; purchase at TicketMeSandhills.com.
N.C. Symphony Holiday Pops
The North Carolina is performing a Holiday Pops concert at Pinecrest High School on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Arrive early for a photo opportunity with Santa. Tickets are $20-$53; contact the box office at (919) 733-2750.
Holiday Classic: ‘The Polar Express’
Celebrate the holidays with a free showing of “The Polar Express,” Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater. At the Sunrise, sponsor Mike Murphy will be dressed as the conductor and punching golden tickets for patrons as they arrive for the show.
Live Music Events
Catch these local performers sharing some favorite tunes this week:
Christmas Day Meal Events
Team Workz, an organization that serves people experiencing homelessness in Moore County, will host its annual Christmas meal on Sunday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at New Covenant Fellowship Church, 1305 Hulsey Road, in Carthage; and at Christ Way Community Church, 15767, U.S. 15-501, in Aberdeen. Enjoy a family-style meal, toys for children, a visit with Santa and live music. Reserve meals or gifts in advance, or if you’d like to volunteer, send an email to teamworkz.outreach@gmail.com.
Children’s Holiday Storybook Read
Friends of Weymouth Woods invite children ages 3 to 8 years for a storybook reading of wintery- and holiday-themed books on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2 to 3 p.m. at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. This is a free event.
First Eve
Ring in 2023 at the annual First Eve tradition on Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Southern Pines train station, 235 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, with free family friendly entertainment.
