The Country Bookshop will host author Lisa McCann for an intimate forum on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 8 to 9 p.m., for writers to ask questions about author life, publisher terminology and paid gigs. Tickets to the Zoom seminar include a copy of McMann’s upcoming book, “Forgotten Five: Invisible Spy.” Tickets are $22; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Moore Philharmonic Open House
The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra invites the public to their fall open house Thursday, Sept. 1, at Sandhills Community College’s Wellard Hall, to commence their 18th season. Doors open at 6 p.m. for member registration, and the open house will start at 6:30 p.m.
Red Bull 3X Basketball Tour
See how many basketball shots you can make in 30 seconds at Red Bull 3X Basketball Tour on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2-6 p.m., at the Aberdeen Walmart. This is a free outdoor event.
Artists Reception
The Arts Council of Moore County will host a meet the artists opening reception on Friday, Sept. 2, 6 to 8 p.m., with Triangle Visual Artists, at the Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. This is a free event.
First Friday: Circus No. 9
First Friday on the Sunrise Theater First Bank outdoor stage presents Circus No. 9 on Sept. 2, 5 to 8 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Southern Pines Brewing Co. will be on tap and food truck for food/beverage purchases. Dogs are not permitted on the green space. Sponsors include Bell Manley Properties and Nikki Bowman, Realty World of the Pines. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Pinehurst Barbecue Festival
Celebrate all things barbecue with the three-day festival Friday, Sept. 2-4, in Pinehurst. Live music, food events all weekend culminate in the Pitmaster Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets and information, visit www.pinehurstbarbecuefestival.com.
End of Summer Cruise-In
New Growth Cafe, located on the Spout Springs Church campus, will host a cruise-in event Saturday, Sept. 3, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 346 H.M. Cagle Drive, Cameron.
Equestrian Event: Pleasure Drive
The Fields equestrian community is hosting a pleasure drive with the Moore County Driving Club on Saturday, Sept. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 115 Red Fox Ridge, Cameron. Contact Liz at brackenhill2018@gmail.com.
Saturday Kids Program
Given Library and Tufts Archives will host a children’s program on Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 12 pm., 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. This is a free event.
Shag Society Dance
The Moore Area Shag Society will host a dance on Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 to 11 p.m., with music by shag DJ Buck Crumpton, at Down Memory Lane, 161 Dawkins St., Aberdeen. There will be line dancing too. You must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $10, available at the door. Cash bar and you may bring food for your table. For information, call (910) 690-5629.
Writer’s Workshop
Weymouth Center is hosting a writer’s workshop on Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 to 4 p.m., at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Get your creative juices flowing in advance of the 36th Annual Moore County Writer’s Competition, sponsored by the Donald and Elizabeth Cooke Foundation. Admission is free; registration required in advance at weymouthcenter.org.
Labor Day Outdoor Concert
The Berry Patch presents a free outdoor concert and end of summer party with The Sand Band on Monday, Sept. 5, 4 to 8 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site. Bring a chair or blanket. This is a free event. The Berry Patch is located at 351 Cargo Road, Ellerbe.
