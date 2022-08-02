Dave’s Place is hosting an open mic night Wednesday, Aug. 3, 6 to 9 p.m. Infinite Art Studio NC will host a paint pouring event, cost is $20. First 10 guests to walk-in will be free. Dave’s Place is located at 1307 N. Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen.
Live Music: SoPines Sessions
SoPines Sessions will be held at the The Jefferson Inn on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m., with hosts Mary Stone and Tim Stelmat. The Jefferson Inn is located at 150 W. New Hampshire Ave., in downtown Southern Pines.
Fundraiser Bake Sale
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will hosts its annual bake sale on Thursday, Aug. 4, starting at 11 a.m. All funds raised benefit the Department of Aging/Senior Enrichment Center, located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Farmers Day 5K Run/Walk
The 2022 Farmers Day 5K will be held Thursday, Aug. 4, registration at 5:30 p.m., race at 7 p.m. The course starts and finishes near Stellar Scoops Ice Cream, 305 Branson Circle, Robbins. Sponsored by Foothills Outdoors and the North Moore Lions Club, proceeds benefit Robbins Fire Rescue. For information, email wlrmcduffie@gmail.com.
Summer Classic Film: ‘Legally Blonde’
The Sunrise Theater presents “Legally Blonde” starring Reese Witherspoon on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. The film is sponsored by Crockett and Oldham Attorneys PLLC. Tickets are $10 and will be available 30 minutes before showtime or purchase in advance at sunrisetheater.com.
5th Slam-iversary
Join SLAM (Sweat Like a Mother) on Friday, Aug. 5, at 9:30 a.m., Aberdeen Lake Park, for a free workout, cupcakes and prizes. To sign up, visit sweatlikeamother.com/southern-pines/. Aberdeen Lake Park is located at 301 Lake Park Crossing, in Aberdeen.
First Friday: Danger Muffin
The Sunrise Theater presents Dangermuffin in concert on Friday, Aug. 5, 5 to 8 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly outdoor event. Enjoy food trucks on-site, and drinks available for purchase from Southern Pines Brewing Co.
Live Theater: ‘Buyer and Cellar’
Judson Theatre Company presents “Buyer and Cellar,” an outrageous comedy fantasia about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the melancholy that lurks beneath narcissism. Shows runs Aug. 5-14, at McPherson Theater at BPAC. Purchase tickets at TicketMeSandhils.com.
U.S. Kids Golf: Van Horn Cup
The 2022 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship’s Van Horn Cup, a one-day best ball tournament featuring the top players from each age group, takes place Sunday, Aug. 7, on Pinehurst No. 4. All rounds of golf are free and welcome for spectators to observe.
Artists Opening Reception
The Artists League of the Sandhills will host an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 5, 5-7 p.m., of its August exhibit, “Small Gems of Art.” This is a free event. The exhibit and sale will continue through Aug. 26.
