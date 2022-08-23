Sandhills Farmers Market in the heart of the village of Pinehurst runs through the first weekend in October, every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find nurseries, bakeries, meats and eggs, and fresh locally grown produce at Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green Road, in Pinehurst.
Literary Event: Charles Oldham
Weymouth Center’s writer-in-residence Charles Oldham will share selections from his new book, “Ship of Blood,” on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Great Room at Weymouth Center. This event is free, but seating is limited. Reserve your spot at weymouthcenter.org.
Shop Late ’Till Eight
Explore the village of Pinehurst with additional shopping hours Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by Pinehurst Business Partners, there will be a special gift card raffle for attendees and Pinescone Cafe will be doing a “pop up” outside Purple Thistle and Co.
Literary Event: Patti Frye Meredith
The Country Bookshop will host local author Patti Frye Meredith to discuss her new novel, “South of Heaven,” on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m., at 140 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. This is a free event.
Drafts and Laughs Movie Night
Aberdeen Parks and Recreation sponsors an outdoor movie night at Aberdeen Lake Park with yard games and brews on Friday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., featuring “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Admission is free, bring your own chair or blanket. Beverages will be available for purchase.
Live Theater: “tick, tick, Boom!’
Judson Theatre Company presents “tick, tick … Boom!” on Friday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m., at McPherson Theater, at Sandhills Community College. Starring Michael Santoro, Danielle Standifer and Drew Wells, shows run through Aug. 28. Purchase tickets online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Summer Movies in the Park
The town of Vass will host an outdoor movie in the park Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m., featuring “Dog.” The event is free; concessions will be available for purchase. Vass Park is located at 3600 U.S. 1, in Vass.
‘Come Sunday’ Jazz Brunch
Weymouth Center presents Keenan McKenzie and the Riffers on Sunday, Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bring your own blanket and chair; cash bar will be available. Tickets are $25-$35, or VIP option; purchase online at weymouthcenter.org.
Hot Rods and Harleys
Cox’s Double Eagle Harley-Davidson and Corvettes of the Sandhills are hosting a family-friendly afternoon car show and live music Sunday, Aug. 28, 12 to 4 p.m., at Cox’s, 7540 U.S. 15-501, in West End. This is a free event.
Life Insurance and Pre-Planning Seminar
Do you need life or final expense insurance? Find out at this free seminar Sunday, Aug. 28, at 4 p.m., sponsored by Purcell Funeral Homes. The event will be held at Trinity AME Zion Church, 972 W. Pennsylvania Ave., in Southern Pines. For information, visit purcellfuneralhomes.com.
Crochet and Knitting Group
The Robbins Area Library hosts a crochet and knitting afternoon Tuesday, Aug. 30, and every Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring your own project or start a new one. Robbins Area Library is located at 161 E. Magnolia Drive, Robbins.
