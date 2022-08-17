Summer Reading Stations
Join Growing Moore Readers and the Care Group Inc., at a summer reading station run through Thursday, Aug. 18, at locations around Moore County. Receive a free book, a STEAM activity sheet and snack to take home. There is no cost to participate. For a list of all locations, visit thecaregroupinc.org/events as well as facebook.com/mooreliteracy.
Women, Wealth and Wine
Financial planner Janet Galloway and Lindy Lamielle, small business counselor with SCC, will present a free meeting to answer your questions about financial information on Thursday, Aug. 18, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Cooper Auto Choice, 1010 Old U.S. 1 S., Southern Pines. Space is limited; register to attend at bbstrategic.com/events.
Fill the Bag
FirstHealth Fitness is collecting donated teacher and student school supplies through Friday, Aug. 19, at the FirstHealth Fitness locations in Pinehurst and Southern Pines. Enter to win a massage or personal training session when you make a donation.
Animal Wellness Event
Peak Performance Mobile Veterinary Services will be at Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services on Friday, Aug. 19, 3 to 4 p.m., to provide low cost dog and cat vaccines, microchips, heart worm testing and more. No appointments, pets will be seen in the order they arrive.
Jam Session Benefit
Local musicians will gather for a special jam session with Frankie Moree on Friday, Aug. 19, 7 to 11 p.m., Dugan’s Pub, 2 Market Square, Pinehurst. The evening honors the late James Franklin Moree Sr., with proceeds to benefit the “Take a Kid Fishing NC” program.
Live Theater at Sunrise
Sunrise Theater presents “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” with performances Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19-21, featuring an all local cast and crew. Sponsored by First Bank, Swank and Flowland, purchase tickets by calling (910) 692-3611 or online at sunrisetheater.com.
Stuff the Bus
Help Moore County’s youth get the school supplies they need at the 16th annual Stuff the Bus event on Saturday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Staples in Aberdeen. Sponsored by The Care Group Inc. and United Way of Moore County in partnership with Moore County Schools, 100 percent of donated supplies are distributed to Moore County Schools and Moore Buddies Mentoring students.
Movies by the Lake
Join Aberdeen Parks and Recreation for a free, outdoor showing of Disney’s “Encanto” on the big screen Friday, Aug. 19, 8:15 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Aberdeen Lake Park is located at 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen.
Free Youth Rugby Clinic
No experience is necessary. Children 4 to 18 years old are invited to a free youth rugby clinic sponsored by Southern Pines Youth Rugby Saturday, Aug. 20, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Morganton Road Sports Complex. Wear athletic clothing and bring your own water.
Music in the Park
The Moore County Farmers Market in downtown Southern Pines presents “Music in the Park” featuring Tim Wilson on Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event. Downtown Park is located at 145 SE Broad St., Southern Pines.
Back to School Bash
The Father’s House in Robbins, 536 Bascom Chapel Road, will host a back to school bash on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m, for children 6-12 years old. There will be free school supplies plus games, a water slide, food and singing. Volunteers are needed. Contact Ronnie Davis at (910) 464-1347 or davisronniejr@gmail.com.
School Daze Celebration
Enjoy a day of community and fun at “School Daze,” the ultimate back to school celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20, 12 to 4 p.m., at Pool Park, 735 S. Stephens St., Southern Pines. Live music, free food and school supplies, sponsored by The Pillars of Hope Inc. More information, visit thepillarsofhope.org.
Carolina Pines Dance
A social dance with swing, line, ballroom and shag dancing will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 6 to 9:30 p.m., at National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Beginners, advanced dancers, couples and singles welcome. Tickets are $15 per person; for information, text or call (724) 816-1170.
Weymouth in Motion
Join MARO Movement for an outdoor modern dance experience Saturday, Aug. 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Weymouth Center. Tickets are $40 and include motion tour, mainstage event, drink and food token. Bring a chair for comfort. Purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Team Workz Benefit
Enjoy live music on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2 to 5 p.m., at The Neon Rooster, featuring Mike Johnson, Doc Roc and the Shoppe Girls. Proceeds benefit the Team Workz organization, providing help to the homeless in Moore County. The event is held in remembrance of the late Dalvin Harris. Tickets are $20, visit teamworkz.org for information.
Family and Friends Day
Stone Chapel Baptist Church will be celebrating a Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. All are welcome. The church is located at 2236 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage.
‘Boyds, Bikes and Brews’
The Pines Preservation Guild hosts the “Boyds, Bikes and Brews” architecture bike tour of the exterior of seven historic homes associated with the Boyds on Sunday, Aug. 21, 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets include a pint of Dilligaf lager after a tour of Hatchet Brewing Co. Proceeds benefit Weymouth Center and help fund The Pines Preservation Guild. Purchase tickets at TicketMeSandhills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.