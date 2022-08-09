Southern Pines Recreation and Parks is hosting a free, outdoor “Playtime in the Park” event Thursday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., for children ages 3-12 and their parents/caregivers. Enjoy games and meet new friends. Register to attend at www.southernpines.net.
Sunrise Theater: ’The Muppet Movie’
The Sunrise Theater’s summer classic movie series continues Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., with “The Muppet Movie.” Tickets available 30 minutes prior to the show at the box office; 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
Caregiver Ice Cream Social
Socialize with other caregivers at the ice cream social sponsored by Pinehurst Neuropsychology at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center on Friday, Aug. 12, 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is a free event. Register to attend at (910) 947-4156 by Aug. 10 to reserve your spot.
Pinehurst Live After 5: ‘Bounce’
The Pinehurst Live After 5 concert on Friday, Aug. 12, 5:15 to 9 p.m., features “Bounce.” This is a free event with live music and kids’ activities; food trucks; and beer and wine available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to Tufts Memorial Park.
Rick Rhyne Memorial Fishing Tournament
Children are invited to attend the Rick Rhyne Memorial Fishing Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cardinal Park, in Pinebluff. Bring your own rod if you have one; if you don’t, there will be plenty available. This is a free event for kids 3 to 16 years. Lunch is provided.
Yoga in the Park
Yoga in the Park is a free community series sponsored by the town of Southern Pines. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga session at Downtown Park, 145 SE Broad St., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 9-10 a.m., led by Rachelle Hartigan. There is no cost to attend.
Summer Reading Stations
Join Growing Moore Readers and the Care Group, Inc., at a summer reading station Monday through Thursday, Aug. 15-18, at locations around Moore County. Receive a free book, a STEAM activity sheet and snack to take home. There is no cost to participate. For a list of all locations, visit thecaregroupinc.org/events as well as facebook.com/mooreliteracy.
Benefit for Dusty McMillian
Head over to Dave’s Place for a hot dog plate sale, silent auction and 50/50 raffle on Saturday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., to benefit the children of Dusty McMillian, who died in a vehicle accident on July 30. To donate auction items, contact Candace Wright, (910) 975-2413. Dave’s Place is located at 1307 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen.
Boogie Knights Dance Party
Come out for a pop-up disco dance party on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m., at The Neon Rooster, in Aberdeen. The event is hosted by Locals Only in support of Skaters for Moore. Proceeds benefit the future skate park of Moore County. Tickets start at $20; visit TicketMeSandhills.com.
Back to School Bash
The Father’s House in Robbins, 536 Bascom Chapel Road, will host a back to school bash on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m, for children 6-12 years old. There will be free school supplies plus games, a water slide, food and singing. Volunteers are needed. Contact Ronnie Davis at (910) 464-1347 or davisronniejr@gmail.com.
Family and Friends Day
Stone Chapel Baptist Church will be celebrating a Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. All are welcome. The church is located at 2236 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.