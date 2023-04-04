Bunny Trail Scavenger Hunt
Stop by the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens for a fun scavenger hunt on the bunny trail every day through Easter Sunday, April 9. Collect Easter eggs along the way; hunt sheets can be picked up at the Ball Garden Visitor’s Center, 3395 Airport Road, Southern Pines, or at the information gazebo adjacent to the Sir Walter Raleigh Garden.
Pinehurst Adult Easter Egg Hunt
The village of Pinehurst is hosting an adult Easter egg hunt for adults 18 and over. Hunt and find Easter eggs throughout the business district — each contains raffle tickets that can be turned in to the Cannon Park Community Center for a special gift card drawing. The hunt runs through Easter Sunday, April 9. The event is free.
Seven Lakes Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Sandhills Winery and Realtor Chad Higby have teamed up and will be giving clues for their annual Easter egg hunt in the Seven Lakes area. Stop by the winery at 1057 Seven Lakes Drive, West End, or watch social media for clues. The winner will receive a gift basket valued at $200.
Hippity-Hop Easter Party
Pinehurst Resort will host a weekend of Easter celebrations with an ice cream social on Friday, April 7, 6 to 8 p.m., with inflatables, arcade games and the Easter bunny. Tickets are $20 per child. On Saturday, April 8, 12 to 2 p.m., there will be more springtime fun with bounce houses, inflatables, a climbing wall and more. Tickets are $30 per child. You may purchase a combo ticket for $45; visit eventbrite.com/e/easter-weekend-at-pinehurst for purchase and more details.
BPAC: Radford University Guitar Ensemble
The Radford University Guitar Ensemble featuring Dr. Robert Trent will perform Thursday, April 6, 6 to 7:15 p.m., at McPherson Theater at BPAC on the Sandhills Community College campus. General admission tickets are $12; purchase in advance at TicketMeSandhills.com. Lobby doors and box office will open one hour before showtime.
SLAM Workout and Egg Hunt
Sweat Like a Mother (SLAM) of Southern Pines will host a free session and Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 7, at 9:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave., in Southern Pines. Bring your own basket; advance registration is requested at slamsouthernpines.pushpress.com.
Joel Road 5-Mile Yard Sale
The annual Joel Road 5-Mile Yard Sale, in Carthage, takes place Saturday, April 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop at one of the largest yard sales in North Carolina, with hundreds of vendors expected to line Joel Road.
Community Yard Sale and Crafts
The Bee’s Knees antique store will host a community yard sale and craft bazaar on Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 125 N.C. 73, in West End. Food trucks will be on-site.
Second Saturday Pop-Up Market
Twigg and Co. of Aberdeen will host its second Saturday pop-up market on April 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring vendors, local crafters and artisans. Twigg and Co. is located at 206 N. Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
The Village Chapel is hosting a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m., at 10 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst. Children will enjoy special egg prizes and a visit from the Easter bunny.
Sunrise: Becca Rae and Friends
The Sunrise Theater presents singer/songwriter Becca Rae on Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m., with Nashville friends Jay Knowles, Jamie Floyd and Matt Warren. Tickets are $20/$25; purchase at sunrisetheater.com, call (910) 692-3611 or visit the box office at 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
Ostrich Egg Hunt
Head up to Misty Morning Ranch, 2812 Plank Road, in Robbins, on Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with egg hunts separated into different age groups. Enjoy a family-friendly day on the farm. Children will hunt for plastic eggs and adults will hunt for real ostrich eggs (1:45 p.m.). Take a self-guided tour of the farm. Parking is $5 per car and wristbands are $6 to participate in the egg hunt.
Sandhills Story Trail Launch Event
The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area CVB will host a celebration to launch the new Sandhills Story Time Adventures on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m., at the Nick’s Creek Greenway. Bring a picnic and enjoy a butterfly release, live owls and interactive activities with Winnie-the-Pooh.
‘1776’ Movie Musical
The Alfred Moore Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will present “1776,” a musical movie event, on Tuesday, April 11, at the wSunrise Theater, with showings at 12:30 p.m. (free for seniors 65-plus) and 7 p.m., open to the public. Tickets are $15; purchase at sunrisetheater.com or call (910) 692-3611.
Weymouth Woods: Bird Hike
Join park naturalist and ornithologist Susan Campbell for a two-hour guided hike in search of seasonal birds on Wednesday, April 12, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve. Bring binoculars and a field guide, if you have them. Wear comfortable shoes and layers for weather.
