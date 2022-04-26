Author Event with Kate Moore
The Country Bookshop will host author Kate Moore on Wednesday, April 27, at 2 p.m., at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Moore wrote "The Radium Girls," and her latest book is “The Woman They Could Not Silence.” This is a free event, but advance registration is required. Reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
The Roots of Jazz in North Carolina
The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series presents Branford Marsalis on Thursday, April 28, at 3 p.m., for a lecture on the “Roots of Jazz in North Carolina.” This is a free event at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium, on the campus of Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
Friend to Friend’s Rock N’ Run 5K
Whether you’re running or just looking for entertainment on Friday, April 29, 6 to 9 p.m., head to Southern Pines Brewing Co., 565 Air Tool Dr., Southern Pines, for the Friend to Friend Rock N’Run 5K. This is a family-friendly event with food trucks and live music by Whiskey Pines. Race registration $32, online at run signup.com/Race/NC/SouthernPines/FriendtoFriendRockNRun5K.
16th Annual Penick Village Art Show Opening Gala
Learn about the area’s unique leading artists at the Penick Village Art Show and Sale’s opening gala on Friday, April 29, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Grand Hall at Penick Village. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar. Tickets are $100 per person, $175 per couple; purchase online at penickvillage.org/artshow.
Eight Nights at 'The Spitfire Grill'
The Encore Center in downtown Southern Pines culminates its 2021-22 season with eight performances of Fred Alley and James Valcq’s Off-Broadway musical, "The Spitfire Grill," from April 30-May 8. Opening night Friday, April 29, includes a VIP experience included pre-show entertainment and a diner-style meal. Ticket information at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/encorecenter/6154/event/1214793
UP Stage Presents ‘Seussical the Musical’
The Union Pines High School Stage Theatre presents “Seussical the Musical” on Friday and Saturday, April 29-30 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m., at 1981 Union Church Road, Cameron. Tickets $15, available at the door.
Powerlifting Fundraiser for Special Ops Medics
Evolution Athletics Gym is sponsoring the second annual Special Operations Medic Coalition SOM + COMP Powerlifting fundraising event on Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 2065 Juniper Lake Road, West End. There will be men’s and women’s divisions with multiple weight classes. This is a family-friendly event. Participant registration is $45, register online at compete.strongest.com/competitions/somcomp-2022/
Volunteer Garden Work Day
The Village Heritage Foundation is hosting a volunteer garden work day on Saturday, April 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Arboretum Native Pollinator Garden. Meet up at 395 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst.
Kids Pop Up Flea Market
The West Southern Pines Civic Club is sponsoring a Kids Pop Up Flea Market on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at 283 S. Gaines St., Southern Pines.
SpringFest
On Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., both sides of Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines will be blocked off as over 160 vendors from around North Carolina offer artwork, paintings, jewelry, woodwork and more. You’ll also find family-friendly games, rides and live entertainment. The event is free to attend.
Imagine Youth Theater Presents ‘The Diviners’
A luminous story of religion and magic, faith and doubt, love and grief set in depression-era Zion, Ind., “The Diviners” will be presented by Imagine Youth Theater on Sunday, May 1, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., at Malcolm Blue Farm, 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen. Limited bench seating, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Tickets are $15 to $22, purchase at taylordance.org/the-diviners-tickets/.
Wine, Women and Weymouth
The Women of Weymouth present their annual Ladies Wine Out happy hour on Wednesday, May 4, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. Live music by the Stone Dolls Trio, appetizers and desserts by Scott’s Table, wine bar and wine raffle, silent auction. Reserve tickets by April 28, $45 general admission; purchase at weymouthcenter.org.
National Day of Prayer
The West End United Methodist Church will recognize the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5, by opening its sanctuary located at 4015 N.C. 73, off of N.C. 211. The sanctuary will be available between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again between 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., for "walk-in" prayer. A printed prayer guide will be offered in the narthex upon entering.
Moore County Kennel Club Dog Show
The Moore County Kennel Club’s Dog Show on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, all day, at the polo fields at the Pinehurst Harness Track. Several hundred dogs will compete. A family-friendly event with proceeds to benefit various animal-related charities and scholarships for students pursuing careers in veterinary medicine. Entrance fee is $5 per person.
Centennial Dinner Dance
The Sandhills Woma’s Exchange are celebrating 100 years of helping others help themselves on Thursday, May 19, 6 p.m., at the Fair Barn, Pinehurst. Tickets are $100 per person; purchase at the cabin or online at SandhillsWE.org.
