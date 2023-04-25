Literary Event: Martha Hall Kelly
The Country Bookshop is hosting a special book club event on Thursday, April 27, 10 a.m., at The Country Club of North Carolina, with author Martha Hall Kelly and special guest Sherry Virtz from Penguin Random House. For tickets, visit TicketMeSandhills.com.
Spring Art Reception
Swank Coffee House and Handmade Market is hosting a spring art reception on Thursday, April 27, 5 to 8 p.m., with artists Joanne Thornton and Donald Parks, at James Creek Cider House, 172 U.S. 1 Business, in Cameron.
Zing Into Spring Concert Event
Sandhills Community College music students and faculty present a spring concert in BPAC’s intimate McPherson Theater on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission; purchase at the door or online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Live Theater: ‘The Star-Spangled Girl’
Judson Theatre Company presents Neil Simon’s “The Star-Spangled Girl,” with performances Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m., Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 20, at 3 p.m., at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium, at Sandhills Community College. Tickets run $25-$38; purchase online at JudsonTheatre.com or at the door.
Live Theater: ‘Chicago’ Broadway Musical
Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke presents “Chicago, The National Broadway Tour,” on Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m., at 1 University Road, in Pembroke. The event is sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council and N.C. Arts Council. Tickets runs $39-$49; purchase online at www.uncp.edu.
Carthage Farmers Market
Support your local farmers on Saturday, April 28, 2 to 6 p.m., at the Carthage farmers market on South Ray Street, across from the post office. The market features fresh produce, meats, eggs and handmade goods.
Final Fridays Art Opening
Discover a new collection of art at Artworks in Vass on Friday, April 28, 5 to 8 p.m., with featured artists, demonstrations, door prizes and more. Artworks is located at 129 Main St., in Vass.
SCC Bedding Plant Sale
The Sandhills Community College Landscape Gardening department will host its annual bedding plant sale on Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, 3395 Airport Road, in Southern Pines. Supplies are limited.
Southern Pines Springfest
The Southern Pines Business Association and Southern Pines Parks and Recreation host Springfest on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring over 150 vendors, live music, food, youth bike races and a kids block of amusement rides and games. This is a free, family-friendly event on the streets of downtown Southern Pines.
BBQ Competition
The community is invited to the first annual Smokin’ in the Pines competition and festival on Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Moore County Airport. Twenty-five professional teams are competing with proceeds to benefit First Tee of the Sandhills. Tickets are $10 and include all-you-can-eat barbecue, live music, kids zone activities and more. For tickets and information, visit smokininthepines.com.
Author Sherry Sturdivant
Local author Sherry Sturdivant will be holding a meet and greet, and signing her children’s book “Mama of Both,” on Saturday, April 29, 1 to 4 p.m., at Guiding Light Baptist Church, 3355 Spies Road, in Star.
Spring Wine Walk
The village of Pinehurst is hosting a spring wine walk on Saturday, April 29, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy sampling new wine and food offerings at 12 boutique locations around the village. Tickets are $40, and include tastings, wine glass and tasting map. Purchase tickets online at EventBrite.com.
Liz Callaway in Concert
Sandhills Repertory Theatre presents an evening with Broadway legend Liz Callaway at R.E. Lee Auditorium, at Pinecrest High School, on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. Her performances have earned her an Emmy Award and Tony Award nomination for her stage and film roles. Tickets run $35-$95; purchase through the Sunrise Theater at sunrisetheater.com.
5th Sunday in Candor
Enjoy music, dancing and food on 5th Sunday, April 30, hosted by Lakeside Wine Club at Special Occasions, 225 Hurricane Drive, in Candor. Gates open at 5 p.m., $15 general admission, free food while it lasts. Must be 30-plus years to enter. Music by DJ Magic.
Fraley Memorial Blood Drive
A community blood drive in memory of Chase Fraley will be held Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road, Carthage. Donors will receive a T-shirt and $20 gift card. Appointments are strongly encouraged; reserve your spot online at www.oneblood.org.
