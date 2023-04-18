Weymouth Center: Poetry Slam Jam
Weymouth Center celebrates National Poetry Month on Wednesday, April 19, 5 to 7 p.m., with a poetry slam jam featuring local celebrities. This is a free event, but registration is required. Visit weymouthcenter.org to reserve your seat.
Sensory-Friendly: ‘All Shook Up’
Temple Theatre presents a special sensory-friendly performance of “All Shook Up,” on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m., sponsored by The Stevens Center, in Sanford. Tickets are $8; purchase online at templeshows.org. Performances of “All Shook Up” run through April 30, at Temple Theatre, 120 Carthage St., in Sanford.
Downtown Alive! Spring Concert
Enjoy a free, family-friendly concert in historic downtown Sanford on Thursday, April 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Depot Park, with the Party Parrot Band.
Lecture: Food Loss and Waste
The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series presents Pete Pearson, with World Wildlife Fund, to discuss global food loss and waste on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m., at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium, on the Sandhills Community College campus. This is a free event, open to the public.
Live Theater: ‘Leaving Iowa’
The Sandhills Community College theater department presents “Leaving Iowa,” on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m., with additional performances Friday-Sunday, at BPAC’s McPherson Theater. Tickets run $6-$12; call (910) 615-3874 or purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Literary Event: Liza Roberts
The Country Bookshop welcomes Liza Roberts for a discussion of her book “Art of the State” on Friday, April 21, 6 to 7 p.m. She will be joined by sculpture artist Patrick Dougherty, whose work is currently featured at the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. This is a free event; registration is required. Visit TicketMeSandhills.com.
Rock N’ Run 5K and Concert
Friend to Friend presents the 2023 Rock N’ Run 5K on Friday, April 21, 6 to 9 p.m., at Southern Pines Brewing Co., 565 Air Tool Drive, in Southern Pines. This is a family-friendly event with children’s activities, food trucks and live music with Whiskey Pines. Bring your own lawn chair. Race registration information available at runsignup.com.
Live Theater: ‘Peter Pan Jr.’
Sandhills Classical Christian School presents “Peter Pan Jr.,” on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Taylor Stage, at SCCS campus, 1487 Rays Bridge Road, in Whispering Pines. Tickets are $10 ($40 per family max.) and may be purchased online at sandhillsccs.org.
Whispering Pines Plant Sale
The Whispering Pines Garden Club will hold their spring plant sale on Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the community building, 1320 Rays Bridge Road, in Whispering Pines.
Union Pines Spring Plant Sale
The Union Pines High School agricultural department will host a spring plant sale on Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1981 Union Church Road, in Carthage.
Spring Home and Garden Expo
The Moore County Home Builders Association presents the 2023 Spring Home and Garden Expo on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fair Barn, in Pinehurst. This is a free event, open to the public. Enjoy vendors, exhibitions, live music, children’s activities and more.
Party for the Pine
Come celebrate the oldest longleaf pine on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and learn about native habitat, see turpentine demonstrations, play games and more. Park at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Dirt Gardeners’ Plant Sale
The Weymouth Dirt Gardeners host their annual spring plant sale and white elephant sale on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the cottage (rear of the Weymouth Center property, past the barn), 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Military Child Celebration
Enjoy a cookout, games and kids activities, plus a performance by the 82nd Airborne Division, sponsored by the village of Pinehurst and Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills, on Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Village Arboretum, 395 Magnolia Road, in Pinehurst.
Blues and Brews at the Farm
Enjoy bluegrass performances and yard games all day with beer and cider, food available for purchase, on Saturday, April 22, 12 to 7 p.m., at Malcolm Blue Farm, in Aberdeen. Admission is $5.
WSP: Homage Exhibit
The Homage exhibit will be displayed at the West Southern Pines Center, 1250 W. New York Ave., in Southern Pines, on Saturday, April 22, 12 to 5 p.m., featuring over 650 pieces of Black cultural and historical artifacts. The curated exhibit is free and open to the public.
Brews, Blues and BBQ
Hugger Mugger Brewing hosts its second annual BBQ cook-off on Saturday, April 22, 3 to 9 p.m., with live blues music all evening. Food tickets can be purchased; music event is free. Hugger Mugger is located at 229 Wicker St., Sanford.
Pinehurst Club Plant Sale
The Pinehurst Garden Club will host their annual plant sale on Sunday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Green Haven Plant Farm, 255 Green Haven Lane, in Carthage.
Weymouth Center: Lumbee Life
Weymouth Center presents Arvis Boughman speaking on “Herbal Remedies of the Lumbee Indians,” on Sunday, April 23, 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20; purchase at weymouthcenter.org.
The New Horizons Band
The New Horizons Band presents a free outdoor concert on Sunday, April 23, 4 to 5 p.m., at Cameron Presbyterian Church, 600 Carthage St., in Cameron. This is a free event, open to the public, sponsored by the Arts Council of Moore County.
NC Wildlife Panel Discussion
A panel of resource specialists from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will present information on pollinator conservation, hunting and fishing education and more on Monday, April 24, 7:30 p.m., at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. This is a free event.
Lecture: Artist Bill Maudlin
The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum hosts a special lecture on Thursday, April 27, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with Todd DePastino speaking on World War II cartoonist Bill Mauldlin. This is a free event. The museum is located at 100 Fort Bragg Boulevard, in Fayetteville.
Book Signing Event
Local author Sherry Sturdivant will be holding a meet and greet, and signing her children’s book “Mama of Both,” on Saturday, April 29, 1 to 4 p.m., at Guiding Light Baptist Church, 3355 Spies Road, in Star.
Pinecone Pathways Program
In celebration of NC’s Year of the Trail, the CVB is placing 100 glass-blown pine cones hidden on trails throughout the county through the end of May. Find clues at Home of American Golf social media and online at homeofgolf.com/pineconepathwaysnc.
