Pinehurst Live After 5: The Sand Band
The 2023 Live After 5 Concert Series kicks off Friday, April 14, 5:15 to 9 p.m., at the Village Arboretum, 395 Magnolia Road, in Pinehurst, with Whiskey Pines and The Sand Band. Enjoy live music, children’s activities and food trucks. Bring a lawn chair and blankets. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Candy Land Prom
Children in kindergarten to fifth grade are invited to the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills for a “sweet prom” with dancing, food and fun on Friday, April 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Awards for best dressed princess and prince. Tickets are $15; purchase at Trinity Unit or Southern Pines Teen Center, or call (910) 692-0777 for more information.
Laughs and Drafts Comedy Night
Hatchet Brewing welcomes Locals Comedy featuring Zac Blackfyre and Izzy Burger on Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge. Hatchet Brewing is located at 490 SW Broad St., in Southern Pines.
Live Music: ‘2Smooth’
The Pine Crest Inn presents live music with 2Smooth on Friday, April 14, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., at 5 Dogwood Road, in Pinehurst.
Run for Recovery
Drug Free Moore County hosts its Run for Recovery on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 8 a.m., in Carthage. Proceeds to help fund recovery efforts in Moore County. Tickets are $25 and include a T-shirt; register at drugfreemoore.org/events/.
Joel Road 5-Mile Yard Sale
The annual Joel Road 5-Mile Yard Sale, in Carthage, was rescheduled to Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop at one of the largest yard sales in North Carolina, with hundreds of vendors expected to line Joel Road.
Moore County Farmers Market
The market takes places 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Downtown Park, in Southern Pines, on Saturday, April 15. Enjoy shopping for fresh and locally grown produce, meats, honey, eggs and seasonal items. Live music from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sandhills Farmers Market
The market is held twice a week at Tufts Memorial Park, in Pinehurst, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays 3 to 6 p.m., and features many farms, nurseries, bakeries and specialty food producers.
Spring Craft Market
The Robbins spring craft market features over 30 vendors on Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 120 N. Middleton St., Robbins.
Home and Garden Tour
The Southern Pines Garden Club hosts its annual home and garden tour on Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including stops in Southern Pines, Pinehurst and horse country. Tickets include discounts to choice restaurants the day of the tour. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 on the day of tour); purchase online at southernpinesgardenclub.com.
Sandhills Dog Dash
Start the fun with a 2-mile Dog Dash on Saturday, April 15, with rolling start times 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green Road, Pinehurst, with 10 stations of treats and photos. The dash ends at the Arboretum, where the Sandhills Dog Fair will be underway. Proceeds to benefit Linden Lodge Foundation. Tickets are $15/$25; purchase on Event Brite.
Sandhills Dog Fair
Head out for an amazing day of raising money and awareness for local rescues on Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Arboretum, 395 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst. There will also be a low-cost vaccine clinic for dogs and cats. All dogs must be leashed.
Sandhills Farm Tour
Enjoy the amazing diversity of Moore County farms on Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a free, self-driving tour of four farms, demonstrations and children’s activities. Sponsored by NC Cooperative Extension and the Master Gardner program, register for information at Event Brite.
Clenny Creek - Heritage Day
An annual rite of spring at the historic Bryant House and McLendon Cabin, featuring historic craft demonstrations and re-enactor camps of American Revolution and Civil War era, is Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3361 Mt. Carmel Road, in Carthage. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Easter Egg Hunt
The West Southern Pines Community Association and Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Auxiliary Unit 177 have rescheduled the Easter Egg Hunt to Saturday, April 15, 2 to 5 p.m., at the WSP Center, 1250 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines. Enjoy free food and drink and a visit with the Easter Bunny.
Carolina Philharmonic
Violinist Natasha Korsakova and Maestro David Michael Wolff on the piano with the Carolina Philharmonic present “Schubert the Melodist” with the Carolina Philharmonic on Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m., in BPAC’s Owens Auditorium, on the Sandhills Community College campus. Tickets can be purchased at carolinaphil.org or call (910) 687-0287.
Outdoor Movie: ‘Sing’
Moore County Children’s Advocacy Center and Sunrise Theater present a free, outdoor screening of “Sing” on Saturday, April 15, at 7: 30 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair; the event will move inside if the weather is inclement. Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
Live Theater: ‘A World of Wonder’
Cooper Ford Concert Series and Vision 4 Moore present “A World of Wonder” featuring Paperhand Puppet Intervention on Sunday, April 16, 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Pinehurst Fair Barn, to benefit Authors in Moore Schools. Tickets are $10/$20; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com. Food truck on-site will start serving at 12 p.m.
Live Music: Sidecar Social Club
Back by popular demand, enjoy the stylish and engaging music of Sidecar Social Club on Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m., at Pinehurst Fair Barn. Enjoy the dance floor and intimate seating at this event. Presented by Cooper Ford Concert Series and Vision 4 Moore, the event benefits TambraPlace. Tickets are $12/$25; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com. Food truck on-site will start serving at 6 p.m.
Weymouth Woods: Be a Junior Ranger
Children ages 6 to 12 years are invited to Weymouth Woods to learn how to become a junior ranger with NC State Parks on Sunday, April 16, 2 to 3 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the visitor center. Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve is located at 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. This is a free event.
Weymouth Center: ‘A Forest Unfolding’
Experience a fusion of music and literature exploring the relations among people and pines on Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m., with an eight-piece chamber orchestra and narration by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Powers. A reception will immediately follow. Tickets are $25/$35; purchase at weymouthcenter.org or call (910) 692-6261 for more information.
Party for the Pine
Weymouth Center presents Party for the Pine, a celebration of the oldest longleaf pine in the world on, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Weymouth Woods Boyd Tract meadow. This is a free event with demonstrations, games and more. Food trucks will be on-site. Park at Weymouth Center, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
BBQ, Concert Benefit
A pig-pickin BBQ and benefit concert, “Love for Camelia,” will be held at Talamore Golf Resort on Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. Enjoy live music with Greg and Courtney Luck. Tickets are $25 in advance (at Talamore pro shop) or $40 at the door. Talamore Golf is located at 48 Talamore Drive, Southern Pines.
Sunrise: Oscar Shorts
Sunrise Theater presents the 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films Showcase on Monday, April 17, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10; can be purchased at the Sunrise Theater box office 30 minutes before showtime.
Brews, Blues and BBQ
Hugger Mugger Brewing hosts its second annual BBQ cook-off on Saturday, April 22, 3 to 9 p.m., with live blues music all evening. Food tickets can be purchased; music event is free. Hugger Mugger is located at 229 Wicker St., Sanford.
NC Wildlife Discussion
A panel of resource specialists from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will present information on pollinator conservation, minimizing impacts on priority species, hunting and fishing education and ecosystem restoration on Monday, April 24, 7:30 p.m., at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road, Southern Pines. This is a free event.
