Into the Woods Jr.
West Pine Middle School’s presentation of “Into the Woods, Jr.” runs March 3-5, at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines. Into the Woods is a rollicking comedy and re-telling of many Brother Grimms Fairy tales. Each story is altered and intertwined, and eventually work towards the same goal, but not until they realize the repercussions of their desired “happily ever.” Presented as both a live and filmed theater experience. Tickets at www.intothewoodsjrwestpinemiddle.weebly.com.
Ideal Farms Vintage Flea Market
The market season kicks off with the Vintage Flea Market at Ideal Farms, 1679 U.S. 74, in Hamlet, across from the Coca-Cola plant, Thursday through Saturday, March 3-5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 6, 12-4 p.m., featuring fiber arts, canning goods, crafts and antiques.
World Day of Prayer
The 102nd World Day of Prayer will be celebrated Friday, March 4, at West End United Methodist Church. The sanctuary will be available for walk-in prayer between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then again between 4:30 and 6:30pm. COVID protocols of mask wearing and social distancing will be in effect. WEUMC is located at 4015 N.C. 73, in West End, near the N.C. 211 and N.C. 73 intersection.
Broken In Book Sale
The Care Group is hosting its Broken In Book Sale fundraiser at the Read Moore Center office, 575 S.E. Broad St., in Southern Pines, on Friday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Care Group’s programs for literacy and mentoring in the community.
Olmsted’s Life and Legacy Lecture
On Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m., Women of the Pines welcome Dede Petri for a special speaking engagement at Pinehurst Village Hall that is open to the public. The event is part of Olmsted 200, a nationwide bicentennial celebration of Olmsted’s 200th birthday in 2022. The National Association for Olmsted Parks, founded in 1980, is dedicated to advancing the life and legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted.
Always, Patsy Cline
Co-produced by Sandhills Repertory Theatre and Temple Theater Company, enter the world of the amazing Patsy Cline and her music as seen through the eyes and ears of her friend. Performances of Always, Patsy Cline on Friday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m., and Sunday March 6, at 2 p.m., at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Purchase tickets at TicketMeSandhills.com, or www.sandhillsrep.org or at the door.
Pollinator Garden Spring Clean Up
Join the Village Heritage Foundation for a spring clean up of the native pollinator garden at the Pinehurst Arboretum, 80 Carolina Vista, Pinehurst, on Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Food and beverages provided. Wear work clothes, closed-toe shoes and bring work gloves.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ Birthday
Given Memorial Library is celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday with crafts, activities and books on Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a free event, masks are required in the library.
Rockingham Speedway Open House
The Rock hosts an open house event on Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring Allison Legacy Racing with a special performance by Brandon Hartt, plus food trucks and bounce houses. Free admission and parking. Rockingham Speedway is located at 2152 U.S. 1, Rockingham.
Shag Society Dance
The Moore Area Shag Society will host the Sand Band on Saturday, March 5. Come to listen and dance to a favorite local band. Dancing is from 7-10 p.m., at Down Memory Lane, 106 Dawkins St., Aberdeen. 21 and over only, cash bar will be available. You may bring food for your table. Tickets are available at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call (910) 690-5629.
Meditation Walk
Join Eve Gaskell on Sunday, March 6, 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., for a free, monthly meditation walk. Walking Mindfully meets the first Sunday of each month, on the outside patio of the Ball Visitor’s Center, at Sandhills Horticulture Garden, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
Pyxie-Moss Hike
Join a ranger with Weymouth Woods on Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m., for a 1.5-mile guided hike of the Paint Hill tract to find the rare Sandhills pyxie-moss, a species only known to exist in a handful of counties in the Carolinas. Meet at the Stoneyfield Drive access, Southern Pines.
Southern Pines Civic Club Fashion Show
The Southern Pines Civic Club is sponsoring a fashion show Monday, March 7, at 1 p.m., with fashions provided by Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift Store. Free admission and light refreshments will be provided, reservations are required. Call (910) 638-5167 or (910) 215-0943. The Clubhouse is located at 105 S. Ashe St., Southern Pines.
Bolshoi Ballet
The Sunrise Theater presents the The Bolshoi Ballet’s “Swan Lake” at 12:55 p.m., Sunday, March 6. Lured to the banks of a mysterious lake by his alter-ego, the Evil Genius, Prince Siegfried encounters the most beautiful swan Odette and swears his love to her. Individual tickets are $25 per performance. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Contact the Sunrise Theater at www.sunrisetheater.com or (910) 692-3611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.