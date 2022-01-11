Gathering at Given
There will be an Americana singalong Thursday, Jan. 13, at 3:30 p.m. at Given Memorial Library, at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. Masks are required in the library. Folk singer Cliff Aikens will provide the music, including an original piece he wrote for Pinehurst. For information, call the library at (910) 295-6022 or visit giventufts.org.
Moore Philharmonic Orchestra
Moore Philharmonic’s 18th season begins with an open house rehearsal for new and returning members in Sandhills Community College’s Wellard Hall on Thursday, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. If you’d like to join them this season, please stop by and say hello!
Volunteer Litter Pickup
The Marine Corps League of the Sandhills Detachment #1001 is sponsoring a litter cleanup along U.S. 1, from Midland Road to Morganton Road, on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. The public welcome to participate. Meeting point for team breakouts will be at Spartan Blades, 625 SE Service Road, Southern Pines.
MLK Breakfast
The West Southern Pines Civic Club hosts its annual MLK Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. For ticket information, contact Birtha Shaw at (910) 690-4114, Robert Jackson at (910) 528-9548, or Tangela Upchurch at (910) 585-6364.
MLK Remembrance Service
An evening MLK Remembrance service will be held at First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave., Southern Pines, on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m.
Carolina Pines Dance Club
The Carolina Pines Dance Club invites you to an evening of swing, line, ballroom, shag and Latin dancing on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the National Athletic Village, 201 Airtool Drive, Southern Pines. Doors open at 6 p.m., dance lessons are held at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15 (cash) at the door. For information about future monthly dance events, visit carolinadanceworks.com.
Women of Weymouth
The Women of Weymouth meeting Monday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m., features guest speaker Morgan Sills. Sills is executive producer and long-time native of Judson Theatre Company, a professional company brings stars from Hollywood and Broadway to the Sandhills area, since 2012, to star in classic and contemporary plays at BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Joslyn and The Sweet Compressions
Catch a soulful concert on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m., with Joslyn and The Sweet Compressions at Owens Auditorium at BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community. Her timeless voice glides through soul and fun on a set of original music. Tickets are limited, purchase in advance at ticketmesandhills.com.
Driving Miss Daisy
Temple Theatre presents Driving Miss Daisy, by Alfred Uhry, Jan. 13-16, and Jan. 20-23, with evening and matinee performances at 120 Carthage St., in Sanford. For ticket information, visit templeshows.com.
The Wizard of Oz
Click your heels together Jan. 20 through Feb. 13, when Cape Fear Regional Theater, in Fayetteville, presents The Wizard of Oz. This iconic musical reminds there truly is no place like home. Special events include the Lullaby League PJ Party on Jan. 20, 6:45-7:15 p.m., wear your PJs and enjoy the popcorn bar. Socially distanced performances are scheduled. Information and tickets, visit cfrt.org.
Faces of Homelessness
I am Somebody is a new exhibition featuring the works of Donna Marlow on display through Jan. 22, at The Arts Center, 301 Hay St., in historic downtown Fayetteville. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, the display draws attention to the harsh realities of unhoused life in Fayetteville. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
