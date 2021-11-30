Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Nov. 28
Monday, Nov. 22, Open Game, N/S, 1. Barb and Pete Goldberg, 2. Ted Davison and Janie Moser, 3. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell, 4. Karyn and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 2. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 3. Harriet McCollum and Berry Craven, 4. Sallie and Tom Cozart.
Tuesday, Nov. 23, Limited Game, 1. Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 2. Mickey and George Wirtiz
Wednesday, Nov. 24, Open Game, N/S, 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Sallie and Tom Cozart; E/W, 1. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, 2. Lynn Connolly and Berry Craven.
No games Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Nov. 29, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles. Next Monday, Dec. 6, the club will hold its Christmas party and annual meeting, starting at 2:30 p.m. with an ice cream and Christmas dessert time.
Results
1. Wyatt and Jackie Mapp, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 3. Diane Wood and Gail Mobley; 2nd in B: John and Celeste Lewis.
In the Common Game top 10 percent, the Mapp pair placed 18th out of 598 pairs playing in 71 clubs nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.