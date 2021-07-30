Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.
Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended July 25
Monday, July 19, Open Game, N/S, 1. Dora and Grant Pealer, 2. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 3. Ted Davison and Walter Stohler; E/W, 1. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2. Dorothy Olson and Petie Graeter, 3. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 1st in C. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett.
Tuesday, July 20, Limited Game, 1.Al Beranek and Susan Bowness, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 3. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken.
Wednesday, July 21, Open Game, N/S, 1. Al Beranek and Susan Bowness, 2. Berry Craven and Sue Lloyd, 3. Connie Dominguez and Petie Graeter, with Ron Johnson and Jim Brown and Ted Davison and Bruce Connors; E/W, 1. Karen and David Cook, 2. Janie Moser and John Brubaker, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 4. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 1st in C. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum.
Thursday, July 22, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Becky Deaton and Phyllis Clark, 2. Jean Funderburg and Sis Liston; E/W, 1. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman, 2. Duane Shelton and Randy Whitten
Friday, July 23, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 2. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 3. Arlene Jenkins and Betsy McCracken; E/W, 1. Chris Brown and Hal Blake, 2. Sally Felton and Jan Haywood.
Sunday, July 25, Open Game, 1.John Brubaker and Petie Graeter, 2. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 3. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett, 4. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game July 26 at Scotia Village, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Wyatt and Jackie Mapp, 2. Betty Lewis and Gail Mobley, 3. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 4. Patsy Smith and Loretta Baranek.
In the Common Game top 10 percent, Joanne Martin and Ann Buie placed ninth out of 231 pairs from 64 clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.