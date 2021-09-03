Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.
Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Aug. 29, 2021
Monday, Aug. 23, Open Game, N/S, 1 Connie Domingue and Al Lowrie, 2. David and Karen Cook, 3. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 1st in C. Sue Lloyd and Dale Simpson; E/W, 1. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 2. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 4. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett.
Tuesday, Aug. 24, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Arlene Jenkins and Duane Shelton, 2. Sue Lloyd and Dale Simpson, 3. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken; E/W, 1. Jean and Ed Weiler, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin.
Wednesday, Aug. 25, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne, 2. Bruce Connors and Walter Stohler, 3. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson, 4. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W 1. (tie) Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, with Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 4. Karyn Kline and Nancy McNally.
Thursday, Aug. 26, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 2. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay; E/W, 1. Andree Bayliss and Mary Sutton, 2. Jakki Whiten and Annie Thomasson, 3. (tie) Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, with Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.
Friday, Aug. 27, Limited Game, 1.Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 2. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman.
Sunday, Aug. 29, No Game.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Aug. 30, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 3. John and Celeste Lewis.
