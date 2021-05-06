Sandhills Bridge Center

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.

Call the Center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September 2021, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date. Due to current Covid protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.

Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games

▪ Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game

▪ Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less

▪ Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game

▪ Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less

▪ Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less

▪ Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game

Results

Monday, April 26, Open Game, N/S, 1. Berry Craven and Maxine Cunningham, 2. Sharon Russell and Grant Pealer, 3. Connie Dominguez and Al Lowrie; E/W, 1. Ted Davison and Janie Moser, 2. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 3. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett, 4. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey.

Tuesday, April 27, Limited Game, 1.Lin Hutaff and Phyllis Clark, 2. Jim Owen and Frank Shaw, 3. JoAnn Duncan and Mary Edwards, 4. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams.

Wednesday, April 28, Open Game, N/S, 1. Aad Burghouwt and Richard Venditti, 2. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne, 3. Grant Pealer and Marcia Bryant, 4. Karyn and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, 2. Barb and Dick Leuth, 3. Brian Scott and Bill Seidensticker.

Thursday, April 29, Limited Game, 1.Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs, 2. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams.

Friday, April 30, Limited Game, 1.Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 3. Susan Bowness and Mary Edwards, 4. George and Mickey Wirtz.

Sunday, May 2, Open Game, 1.Joanne Thorne and Ted Davison, 2. Berry Craven and Maxine Cunningham, 2nd in B. Mary Hamblen and Karyn Kline.

Ace Duplicate

The Ace Bridge Duplicate Group played Monday, May 3, at Pinehurst Country Club.

Results

1. JoAnn Duncan and Janet Nelson, 2. Lin Hutaff and Marilyn Emerson, 3. Cele Bryant and Cynthia Norwood.

Bridge-at-the-Village

Bridge-at-the-Village played a Monday afternoon pairs game on May 3, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.

Results

1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2. Mac and Jacque Doubles.

