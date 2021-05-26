Sandhills Bridge Center

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.

Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, the club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.

The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189.Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.

Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.

Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games

▪ Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game

▪ Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less

▪ Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game

▪ Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less

▪ Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less

▪ Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game

Results

Monday, May 17, Open Game, N/S, 1. Dora and Grant Pealer, 2. Ted Davison and Walter Stohler, 3. Berry Craven and Maxine Cunningham, 1st in C. Sue Lloyd and Mary Hamblen; E/W, 1. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 4. Barb and Dick Leuth.

Tuesday, May 18, Limited Game, 1.Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 3. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken.

Wednesday, May 19, Open Game, N/S, 1. John Brubaker and Janie Moser, 2. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 3. Karyn and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Karen and David Cook, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 3. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 1st in C. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum.

Thursday, May 20, Limited Game, 1.Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 3. Cathy Steel and Barbara Golla.

Friday, May 21, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 2. Betsy McCracken and Arlene Jenkins; E/W, 1. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.

Sunday, May 23, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Joanne Thorne, 2. Donna Sennett and Petie Graeter, 3. Sharon Russell and Faye Gasaway; E/W, 1. Ron Johnson and Bill Light, 2. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 3. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum.

Bridge-at-the-Village

Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game May 24, at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.

Results

1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2. Doug and Connie Harris, 1st in B: Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey.

