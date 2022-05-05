Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call the Center directly at (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638- 1194 for information.
Thursday, April 21
N/S 1. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 2. Eileen Lowrie and Fran Daley, 3. Annie Thomasson and Diane Dostie; E/W 1. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 2. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 3. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope
Friday, April 22
N/S 1. Pat and Jim Blank, 2. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 3. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken; E/W 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Mary Hamblen and Connie Dominguez
Sunday, April 24
Swiss team tournament
1.Team Pealer, 2. Team Dominguez, Tied for 3rd. Team Moser and Team Chulay
Monday, April 25
N/S 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson; E/W 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton, 3. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt
Tuesday, April 26
1.Arnie Lipson and Mickey Wirtz, 2. Bob and Nancy McNally, 3. Betsy Rainoff and Dick Walsh
Wednesday, April 27
N/S Tied for 1st . Pete and Barbara Goldberg; Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 3. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey; E/W 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 3. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown
Belle Meade
Tuesday Duplicate Bridge
N/S 1. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper, 2. Aad Burghowt and Phil DeTurk; E/W 1. Vern Greenfield and Faye Wink, 2. Eleanor Carraher and June Kirkland
4th Thursday Duplicate Bridge
1. Eleanor Carraher and Faye Wink, 2. Shirley Foushee and Pauline Hill, 3. Hilda Paderich and Marian Morrison
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday afternoon common game on April 25, with Brian Potter, director
1. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, 2. Doug and Connie Harris.
3. Mac Doubles and Corinne Sassa, 2nd in B: Gail Mobley and Diane Wood
Wolves Club
The Wolves Club of Pinehurst gathered at the Forest Creek Golf Club on Thursday, April 26, to con duct its annual business meeting. New officers were elected for the coming fiscal year and the winners of yearlong competitions were announced.
Bruce Connors placed first in the club championship with Bill Seidensticker finishing in second place. The Kittredge Memorial trophy was won by Jeff Chulay.
On Friday, April 29, 12 players competed over 20 hands in the Kittredge Memorial bridge tournament. (1) David Cook (40 points); (2) Brantley Clifton (28 points).
