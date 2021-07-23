Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.
Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended July 11
Monday, July 5, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 2. Ted Davison and Grant Pealer; E/W, 1. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, 2. Sue Lloyd and Dora Pealer, 3. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker.
Tuesday, July 6, Limited Game, 1.Al Beranek and Susan Bowness, 2. Sally Felton and Donna Simmons, 3. Mary Sutton and Chris Brown, 4. Frank Shaw and Jim Owen.
Wednesday, July 7, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 3. Barbara and Pete Goldberg; E/W, 1. Ron Johnson and Jim Brown, 2. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker.
Thursday, July 8, Limited Game, N/W, 1. Mickey Wirtz and Cara Hardinger, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette, 3. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope; E/W, 1. Jane Wilkinson and Audrey Larkin, 2. Duane Shelton and Randy Whitten.
Friday, July 9, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Lefreda Williams and Deborah Wilson, 2. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson; E/W, 1. Pat and Jim Blank, 2. Mickey and George Wirtz.
Sunday, July 11, Open Game, 1.Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 2. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett, 3. Randy Whitten and Bill Mecklenburg.
Results for Week Ended July 18
Monday, July 12, Open Game, N/S, 1. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 2. Ray and Tony Fiorillo, 3. Al Beranek and Susan Bowness, 4. Berry Craven and Maxine Cunningham; E/W, 1. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Janie Moser and Ted Davison.
Tuesday, July 13, Limited Game, 1.Nancy McNally and Karyn Kline, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 3. Lefreda Williams and Dick Walsh.
Wednesday, July 14, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Ted Davison and Bruce Connors, 3. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson; E/W, 1. Karen and David Cook, 2. Brian Scott and Janie Moser, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 4. Ron Johnson and Jim Brown
Thursday, July 15, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Betsy McCracken and Becky Deaton, 2. Lin Hutaff and Phyllis Clark; E/W, 1. Audrey Larkin and Paulette Clayton, 2. Betty Austin and Robert Kinsman.
Limited Game, N/S, 1. Lefreda Williams and Deborah Wilson, 2. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson; E/W, 1. Pat and Jim Blank, 2. Mickey and George Wirtz.
Sunday, July 17, Open Game, 1.Berry Craven and Bill McClelland, 2. (tie) Randy Whitten and Bill Mecklenburg and Joanne Thorne and Ted Davison.
Bridge-at-the Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game July 5, at Scotia Village, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, 2. Vickie Robinson and Joanne Martin, 3. Mac and Jacque Doubles; 2nd in B: Doug and Connie Harris; 2nd in C: Betty Lewis and Vernon Baker.
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game July 12, at Scotia Village, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Doug and Connie Harris, 2. John and Celeste Lewis.
In the Common Game top 10 percent, John and Celeste Lewis finished 17th out of 199 pairs in 55 clubs.
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game July 19, at Scotia Village, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2. John and Gail Lockamy, 3. John and Celeste Lewis; 2nd in B: Gail Mobley and Diane Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.