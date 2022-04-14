Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. There will be a new series of Beginner Bridge Lessons at the Bridge Center beginning Wednesday, April 27, at 10 a.m. Contact Connie Dominguez at abcdbear@aol.com for more information, or Club Manager Bill McClelland at (910) 638-1194.
Thursday, April 7
N/S 1. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 2. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 3. Eileen Lowrie and Fran Daley
E/W 1. Mickey and George Wirtz, 2. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 3. Mary Sutton and Larry Wohlford, 4. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake
Friday, April 8
1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Ron Johnson and Jim Gentz, 3. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken
Saturday, April 9
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Jean Weiler, 2. Sue Griggs and Nancy Parker, 3. Carol Barbee and Harald Steltzer
E/W 1. Sarah Hargrove and Janie Moser, 2. Pat Blank and Dorothy Olson, Tied for 3rd. Chris Brown and Casey Hourani; Lynn Connolly and Wendy Preble, 5. Ed Weiler and Hal Blake
Monday, April 11
N/S 1. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 2. Ted Davison and Brian Scott
E/W 1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 3. Sue Lloyd and Pat Blank
Tuesday, April 12
1.Nancy McNally and Pat Blank, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 3. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken
Wednesday, April 13
N/S 1. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell, 2. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 3. Ray Fiorillo and Walt Lang, Tied 4th. Bill Siedensticker and Brian Scott; Mary Hamblen and Steve Kline
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Nancy McNally and Karyn Kline, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2nd in C. Lynne and David Berkebile
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday Afternoon Common Game on April 11, under the direction of Brian Potter
1. Mac Doubles and Corinne Sassa;
2. Barbara Causey and Lorene Evans;
2 nd in B: Betty Lewis and Catherine McLaurin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.