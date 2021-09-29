Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.
Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Sept. 26
Monday, Sept. 20, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Bruce Connors, 2. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 3. Janie Moser and Brian Scott, 4. Connie Dominguez and Al Lowrie; E/W, 1. Chris Brown and Hal Blake, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 4. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett.
Tuesday, Sept. 21,mLimited Game,1.Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Pat and Jim Blank, 3. Chris Brown and Betty Austin.
Wednesday, Sept. 22, Open Game, N/S, 1. Bill Seidensticker and Bruce Connors, Tied for 2nd. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz; Ted Davison and Al Lowrie, 4. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne; E/W, 1. (tie) Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, with Karen and David Cook, 3. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 1st in C. Jim Brown and Jeff Chulay.
Thursday, Sept. 23, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins, 2. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson; E/W, 1. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Patricia Beranek and Annie Thomasson.
Friday, Sept. 24, Morning Limited 49-er Game, N/S, 1. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 2. Sally and Ed Frick, 2nd in B. John Plourde and Larry Wohlford; E/W, 1. Ken and Gretchen Stroud, 2. Joyce Mosier and Claudia Gregory.
Afternoon Limited 399-er Game, 1.Sally Felton and Jan Haywood, 2. Chris Brown and Hal Blake, 3. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff
Sunday, Sept. 26, Open Game: No Game.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Sept. 27, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Mary Sutton and Larry Wohlford, 2. Doug and Connie Harris, 3-4. (tie) Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, with Mac and Jacque Doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.