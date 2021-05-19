Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date. Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
▪ Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
▪ Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less.
▪ Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
▪ Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
▪ Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
▪ Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results
Monday, May 10, Open Game, N/S, 1. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell, 2. Dick and Barb Leuth, Tied for 3rd. Barbara and Pete Goldberg; Bruce Connors and Richard Venditti; E/W, 1. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 2. David and Karen Cook, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker
Tuesday, May 11, Limited Game, 1.Jim Owen and Frank Shaw, 2. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 3. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.
Wednesday, May 12, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 3. Mary Hamblen and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey 2. Al Lowrie and Ted Davison, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker.
Thursday, May 13, Limited Game, 1.Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 3. Cathy Steel and Barbara Golla.
Friday, May 14, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 2. Betsy McCracken and Arlene Jenkins; E/W, 1. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.
Sunday, May 16, Open Game, N/S, 1. Dona Sennett and Petie Graeter, 2. (tie) Karyn Kline and Janet Nelson, with Berry Craven and Maxine Cunningham; E/W, 1. Peggy Clark and John Brubaker, 2. Janie Moser and Connie Dominguez, 3. Joanne Thorne and Ted Davison.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on May 17, at Scotia Village, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 1st in B: Betty Lewis and Vernon Baker.
