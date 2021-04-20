Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Common Game at Nite Monday, April 19, at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 3. John and Celeste Lewis, 4. Eloise Carter and Locke MacDonald.
Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the Center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September 2021, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date. Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
- Monday at 8:45 a.m. — Limited game open to any player with 299 points or less
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Friday at 10 a.m. — Beginner/Intermediate lesson and supervised game.
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less.
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results
Monday, April 5, Open Game: N/S, 1. Grant Pealer and Marcia Bryant, 2. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 3. (tie) Pat and Jim Blank, with Karyn and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Dorothy Olson and Al Lowrie, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker.
Tuesday, April 6, Limited Game: 1.Nancy McNally and Jim Blank, 2. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 3. Charlie and Ina Young, 4. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken.
Wednesday, April 7,Open Game: N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3. Berry Craven and Maxine Cunningham, 4. (tie) John Brubaker and Al Lowrie, with Ray Fiorillo and Walt Lang, 6. Audrey Larkin and Nancy McNally; E/W, 1. Janie Moser and Brian Scott, 2. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 3. Betsy Armstrong and Mary Hamblen, 4. David and Lynne Berkebile.
Thursday, April 8. No Game.
Friday, April 9, Limited Game: 1. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 2. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 3. Sally Felton and Jan Haywood, 4. (tie) Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, with Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson.
Sunday, April 11. No Game.
