Sandhills Bridge Center

Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 420-2508 or Bill McClelland, the club manager, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.

Thursday, March 17

N/S 1. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson, 2. Mickey and George Wirtz, 3. Betsy McCracken and Norma Yauger, 4. Audrey Larkin and Mary Woodford

E/W 1. Sally Felton and Bob Kinsman, 2. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 3. Dick Walsh and Betty Austin, 4. Babara Golla and Lefreda Williams

Friday, March 18

N/S 1. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 2. Karyn Kline and Marcia Bryant

E/W 1. Janie Moser and Tom Dressing, 2. Petie Graeter and John Brubaker, 3. Sally Felton and Jan Haywood

Sunday, March 20

Swiss Teams: 1. Team Kline, 2. Team Dressing, 3. Team Connolly, 4. Team Chulay, 5. Team Lang, Tied for 6th. Teams Stohler and Pealer, Tied for 8th. Teams Venditti, Lipson, and Craven

Monday, March 21

N/S 1. Karyn and Steve Kline, 2. Berry Craven and Walt Lang

E/W 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, Tied for 3rd. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne; Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 5. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton

Tuesday, March 22

N/S 1. Mickey Wirtz and Arnold Lipson, 2. Alverna Ploude and Betsy McCracken

E/W 1. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Tony Montgomery and Dick Walsh, 3. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton

Wednesday, March 23

N/S 1. Ted Davison and Walt Lang, Tied for 2nd. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler; Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne, 4. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 5. Bill Seidensticker and Brian Scott, 2nd. in C. Sarah Hargrove and Susan Bowness

E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aud Burghouwt, 2. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, 3. Karen and David Cook, 4. Arnold Lipson and Betty Austin, 5. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton

Belle Meade Bridge

Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

N/S 1st Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Bob Nielsen and Dave Jenkins

E/W 1st Vern Greenfield and Faye Wink, 2nd Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper

4th Thursday Duplicate Bridge

1st Hilda Paderich and Eleanor Carraher

2nd Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee

3rd Donnalee Buzas and Mary Hauck

4th Friday Duplicate Bridge

1st Marian Morrison and Faye Wink

2nd Hilda Paderich and Jim Walker

3rd Donnalee Buzas and Pauline Hill

The Wolves Club

The Wolves Club, founded in Pinehurst in 1932, is a social club of gentlemen interested in playing the game of bridge. On Friday, March 25, the club held its monthly Kittredge Memorial tournament with twelve players competing over twenty hands of bridge. At the conclusion the results were:

(1) Don Bryant with 27 points; (2) Jeff Chulay with 22 points; (3) Jim Gentz with 9 points.

