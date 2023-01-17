1. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, 2. Bob Fisher and Corinne Sassa, 3. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin; 2nd in B. John and Celeste Lewis
Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Barbara Ewing and Judy Mills, 2. Bob and Nancy Nielsen; E/W 1. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee, 2. Ying WEi and Roger Mulready
Thursday duplicate bridge
1. Sandy Gieryn and Tinkie Petterson, 2. Connie Waller and Faye Wink, 3. Hilda Paderich and Eleanor Carraher
Friday duplicate bridge
1. Eleanor Carraher and Connie Waller, 2. Edie and Al Ashdown, 3. Judy Allen and Hilda Paderich
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Jan. 5
N/S 1. Jeff Chulay and Marianne Chulay, 2-Tied. Ron Johnson and Brian Scott, with Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody; E/W 1. Michael Shapiro and Dawn Shapiro, 2. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 3. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope
Friday, Jan. 6
(Open Section) N/S 1. Tom Dressing and Lynn Connolly, 2. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Harald Steltzer and Marcia Bryant; 1st in C. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken, 2nd in C. Harriet McCollum and Nancy Parker; E/W 1. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Richard Venditti and Randy Whitten; 1st in C. Patricia Blank and James Blank
299er Section
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Elizabeth Rainoff, 2. Mary Woodford and Ron Johnson, 3. Larry Wohlford and Mary Sutton; 1st in B. Glenna Pope and Pauline Roe, 2nd in B. William Clemons and Cherry Miller; E/W 1. Mickey Wirtz and George Wirtz, 2. Ken Stroud and Gretchen Stroud, 3. John Plourde and Audrey Larkin; 1st in C. Martha Hart and Briget Horton, 2nd in C. Mary Pat Buie and Sarah Parrish
Monday, Jan. 9
N/S 1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Betty Austin and Berry Craven; 1st in B. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell; E/W 1. Tom Dressing and Connie Dominguez, 2. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker; 2nd in B. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker
Tuesday, Jan. 10
N/S 1. Sue Lloyd and Mary Hamblen, 2. Chris Brown and Nancy McNally; 1st in B. and C. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton; E/W 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson
Wednesday, Jan. 11
N/S 1. Berry Craven and Janie Moser, 2-Tied. Donna Sennett and Elizabeth Rainoff, with Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker; E/W 1. Lynn Connolly and Tom Dressing, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne; 1st in C. Sally Felton and Jan Haywood, 2nd in C. Brian Scott and Jim Brown
