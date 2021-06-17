Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst, NC.
Call the Center at (910) 240-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, non-smoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September 2021, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date. Due to current Covid protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
▪ Monday at 1 p.m. – Open game
▪ Tuesday at 1 p.m. – Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
▪ Wednesday at 1 p.m. – Open game
▪ Thursday at 1 p.m. – Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
▪ Friday at 1 p.m. – Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
▪ Sunday at 1 p.m. – Open game
Results
Monday, June 7, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Walter Stohler, 2. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 3. Richard Venditti and Claire Michalowski, 4. Karyn and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Al Lowrie and Dorothy Olson, 2. Peter Goldberg and Jack Burk, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 1st in C. Barb and Dick Leuth.
Tuesday, June 8, Limited Game, No Game
Wednesday, June 9, Open Game, N/S, 1. John Brubaker and Janie Moser, 2. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 3. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 4. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 5. Janet Nelson and Karyn Kline; E/W, 1. Barb and Dick Leuth, 2. Jakki and Randy Whitten, 3. Philip Deturk and Joseph Rooney, 4. Lynne and David Berkebile.
Thursday, June 10, Limited Game, 1.Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 2. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 3. (tie) Audrey Larkin and Faye Gasaway, with Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 5. Larry Wohlford and John Plourde, 6. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody.
Friday, June 11, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Al Beranek and Susan Bowness, 2. Betsy McCracken and Arlene Jenkins; E/W, 1. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.
Saturday, June 12, N/S, 1. Jeff Chulay and Harald Steltzer, 2. Janie Moser and Janet Nelson, 3. Karyn Kline and Hal Blake, 4. Berry Craven and Betsy McCracken, 5. Ron Johnson and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Mickey Wirtz and John Brubaker, 2. Pete Goldberg and Betsy Rainoff, 3. Mary Woodford and Sarah Hargrove, 4. Audrey Larkin and Joanne Thorne, 2nd in C. Chris Brown and Philip Deturk.
Sunday, June 13, Open Game, 1.Petie Graeter and John Brubaker, 2. Sarah Hargrove and Paulette Clayton, 3. (tie) Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett, with Mary Hamblen and Karyn Kline.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday Afternoon Common Game on June 14, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Betty Lewis and Vernon Baker, 2. Mac and Jacque Doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.