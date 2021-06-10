Sandhills Bridge Center

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.

Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, the club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.

The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189.Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.

Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.

Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games

  • Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
  • Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
  • Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
  • Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
  • Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
  • Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game

Results

Monday, May 31, Open Game, N/S, 1. Aad Burghouwt and Richard Venditti, 2. Connie Dominguez and John Brubaker, 3. Audrey Larkin and Betty Austin; E/W 1. Karen and David Cook, 2. Al Lowrie and Dorothy Olson, 3. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker.

Tuesday, June 1, Limited Game: 1.Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 3. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally.

Wednesday, June 2, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 3. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 4. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 1st in C. Bill Light and George Wirtz; E/W 1. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. (tie) Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, with Tracy Pickup and Mary Ellen Anderson, 5. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum.

Thursday, June 3, Limited Game, 1.Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 2. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 3. (tie) Audrey Larkin and Faye Gasaway, with Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 5. Larry Wohlford and John Plourde, 6. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody.

Friday, June 4, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Philip Deturk and Ron Johnson, 2. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 3. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin; E/W, 1. (tie) Jeff and Marianne Chulay, with Chris Brown and Hal Blake.

Sunday, June 6, Open Game, N/S, 1. John Brubaker and Petie Graeter, 2. Sharon Russell and Faye Gasaway, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay; E/W, 1. Janie Moser and Connie Domingue, 2. Randy Whitten and Bill Mecklenburg, 3. Joanne Thorne and Ted Davison.

Bridge-at-the-Village

Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon Common Game on June 7, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.

Results

1. (tie) Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, with Mac and Jacque Doubles; 1st in B, Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey.

