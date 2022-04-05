Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center, located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst, under the direction of Club Manager Bill McClelland. Call (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday, March 24
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 2. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 3. Sally Means and Mary Woodford
E/W 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Bill Dressing and Betsy McCracken, 3. Dick Walsh and Betty Austin, 4. Barb and Dick Leuth
Friday, March 25
N/S 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Tom and Bill Dressing, 3. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aud Burghouwt, 2. Mary Hamblen and Susan Bowness
Monday, March 28
N/S 1. Berry Craven and Petie Graeter, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 3. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton, 4. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly
E/W 1. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Richard Venditti and Aud Burghouwt, 1st in C. Sue Lloyd and Pat Blank
Tuesday, March 29
N/S 1. Ed and Jean Weiler, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 3. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton
E/W 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Robert Kinsman and Lefreda Williams
Wednesday, March 30
N/S 1. Pete and Barbara Goldberg, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 3. Sue Lloyd and Randy Whitten, 2nd in B. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker
E/W 1. Nancy McNally and Marcia Bryant, 2. Tom Dressing and Grant Pealer, 3. Richard Venditti and Aud Burghouwt, 4. Joanne Thorne and Petie Graeter, 5. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, 6. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown
Belle Meade Duplicate Bridge
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S 1st Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper
N/S 2nd Judy Mills and Barbara Ewing
E/W Tied for 1st Vern Greenfield and Faye Wink
Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee
