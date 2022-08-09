Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday, July 28
N/S 1. Pat Beranek and Annie Thomasson, 2. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 3. Dick and Barb Leuth, 4. Jeff and Marianne Chulay
E/W 1. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Ken and Gretchen Stroud, 3. Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs, 4. Tony Montgomery and Frank Shaw
Friday, July 29
1.Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Sue Lloyd and Nancy McNally, Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken
Monday, Aug. 1
N/S 1. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 2. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2nd in B. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark
E/W 1. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 2. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Betsy McCracken and Casey Hourani
Tuesday, Aug. 2
1.Dick Walsh and Betty Austin, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 3. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette, 2 nd in C. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Limited Game
N/S 1. John Plourde and Brenda Sullivan, 2. Patsy Rhody and Rosemary Mauriello
E/W 1. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 2. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith
Open Game
N/S 1. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 2. Pete and Barbara Goldberg, 3. Tim Laverty and Tom Arnette, 4. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 5. Donna Sennett and Wendy Preble
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Ron Johnson, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Steve and Karyn Kline
Tuesday Duplicate Bridge
N/S 1. Bob Nielsen and Dave Jenkins, 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper
E/W 1-Tied. Shirley Foushee and Sandy Gieryn, Pauline Hill and Jim Walker
Wednesday Chicago Bridge
1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Donnalee Buzas and Jim Walker, 3. Dave Jenkins and Roger Mulready
Monday afternoon Common Game on Aug. 1, directed by Mac Doubles
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2. Doug and Connie Harris, 3. Bob Fisher and Corinne Sassa.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.