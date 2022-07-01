Sandhills Bridge Center

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.

Thursday, June 23

N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 2. Larry Wohlford and Mary Sutton, 3. Jean Funderburg and Sis Liston

E/W 1. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 2. Ken and Gretchen Stroud

Friday, June 24

1.Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 3. Karyn Kline and Nancy McNally

Sunday, June 26

Swiss Team Tournament

1.Team Dominguez, 2. Team Craven, 3. Team Stohler, 4. Team Venditti, 5. Team Bowness, 6. Team Connolly, 7. Team Kline

Monday, June 27

N/S 1. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 2. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 2nd in B. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly

E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 1st in B. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett

Tuesday, June 28

N/S 1. Harriet McCollum and Millicent Moats, 2. Arnold Lipson and Chris Brown, 3. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman

E/W 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Bob and Nancy McNally, 3. Dick Walsh and Betty Austin

Wednesday, June 29

N/S 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 3. Betty Austin and Berry Craven, 4. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 5. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove

E/W 1. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, Tied for 2nd . Susan Bowness and Al Beranek; Sue Lloyd and Audrey Larkin

Belle Meade

Tuesday Duplicate bridge

N/S 1. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren, 2. Betty Mulvaney and Aad Burgohout

E/W 1. Ying Wei and Roger Mulready, Tied for 2.                                                          Diane Daniels and Ann Cragmile, Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee

4th Thursday Duplicate Bridge

1. Eleanor Carraher and Carolyn Follansbee, 2. Nelda Cockman and Sandy Gieryn, 3. Diane Daniels and Jim Walker

4th Friday Duplicate Bridge

1. Eleanor Carraher and Shirley Foushee, 2. Pauline Hill and Connie Waller, 3. Hilda Paderich and Marian Morrison

Bridge-at-the-Village

Monday Afternoon Common Game on June 27, under direction of Mac Doubles.

1. Corinne Sassa and Bob Fisher; 2. John and Celeste Lewis; 3. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey.

Wolves Club of Pinehurst

On Friday, June 24, the Wolves Club of Pinehurst held its monthly Kittredge Memorial bridge tournament. Twelve players competed over twenty hands of bridge.

1. Don Bryant (19 points), 2. Ted Davison (11 points); Tied for 3. Tom Kelly and Dick Walsh (9 points each)

