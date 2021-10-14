Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Fourth Friday at 10 a.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 49 or less points
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Oct. 3
Monday, Sept. 27, Open Game, N/S, 1. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 2. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark, 3. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz; E/W, 1. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Barb and Dick Leuth.
Tuesday, Sept. 28, Limited Game, 1.Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman, 2. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 3. Arlene Jenkins and Duane Shelton.
Wednesday, Sept. 29, Open Game, N/S, 1. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 2. Ted Davison and Ron Johnson, 3. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker; E/W, 1. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, 2. Jim Gentz and Berry Craven, 3. Sally Felton and Jan Haywood, 4. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum.
Thursday, Sept. 30, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson, 2. Betsy McCracken and Norma Yauger, Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin; E/W, 1. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Dick Walsh and Betty Austin, 3. Becky Deaton and Lefreda Williams, 4. AndreeBayliss and Robert Kinsman.
Friday, Oct. 1, Limited Game, 1. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 2. Bob and Nancy McNally, 3. Bob Beck and Sue Leary, 1st in C. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde
Sunday, Oct. 3, Open Game: No Game.
Results for Week Ended Oct. 10
Monday, Oct. 4, Open Game, N/S, 1. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 2. Ray and Nancy Fiorillo, 3. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz;
E/W, 1. Steve and Karyn Kline, 2. Richard Venditti and Petie Graeter, 3. Karen and David Cook, 4. Walter Stohler and Paula Lyszyk.
Tuesday, Oct. 5, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Betsy Rainoff and Dick Walsh, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 3. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson;
E/W, 1. (tie) Chris Brown and Betty Austin, with Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins, 3. (tie) Cara Hardinger and Mickey Wirtz, with Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken.
Wednesday, Oct. 6, Open Game, N/S, 1. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3. Donna Sennett and Ray Fiorillo, 1st in C. Bill Seidensticker and Ron Johnson; E/W, 1. Betsy Armstrong and Mary Hamblen, 2. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 3. Karen and David Cook, 4. Peggy Clark and Joanne Thorne, 1st in C. Lynne and David Berkebile.
Thursday, Oct. 7, Limited Game, 1.Randy Whitten and Duane Shelton, 2. Dick Walsh and Betty Austin, 3. Annie Thomasson and Patricia Beranek, 4. (tie) Larry Wohlford and Mary Sutton, with Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson.
Friday, Oct. 8, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay; E/W, 1. Lynn Connolly and John Brubaker, 2. Lefreda Williams and Wendy Preble, 3. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally.
Sunday, Oct. 10, Swiss Team Tournament, 1.Team Mecklenburg, 2. Team Blank, 3. Team Kline, 4. Team Hargrove, 5. Team Brown, 6. Team Sennett, 7. Team Davison, 8. Team Thomasson, 9. Team Lapato, 10. Team Brubaker, 11. Team Walsh, 12. Team Dawkins.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Oct. 4, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 2. Betty Lewis and Joanne Martin, 3. John and Celeste Lewis.
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Oct. 11, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 1st in B: Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey; 2nd in B: Gail Mobley and Diane Wood.
