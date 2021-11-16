Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Fourth Friday at 10 a.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 49 or less points
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for the Week Ending Nov. 14
Monday, Nov. 8, Open Game, N/S 1. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 2. (tie) Connie Dominguez and Petie Graeter, with John Brubaker and Jim Gentz; E/W, 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 3. Chris Brown and Hal Blake
Tuesday, Nov. 9, Limited Game, 1.Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 2. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 3. Dale Simpson and Mary Dawkins.
Wednesday, Nov. 10, Open Game, N/S, 1. Janie Moser and Berry Cracen, 2. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Grant Pealer and Marcia Bryant, 4. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 1st in C. Karyn Kline and Nancy McNally; E/W, 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 3. Sue Lloyd and Jim Brown, 1st in C. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum
Friday, Nov. 12, Open Game, N/S, 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler, 2. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 3. Sally Felton and Jan Haywood; E/W, 1. Jeff and Marianne Chulay 2. Karen and David Cook.
Sunday, Nov. 14, Open Game: No Game
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Nov. 15, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Wyatt and Jackie Mapp, 2. Doug and Connie Harris, 3. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin; 2nd in B: John and Celeste Lewis.
In the top 10 percent, the Mapps came in sixth out of 558 pairs from 64 clubs in the open game, while in the 299er game, the Buie-Martin pair scored 18th out of 213 pairs from 59 clubs.
