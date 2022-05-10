Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road, in Pinehurst. Call (910) 420-2508 or the club manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Thursday, April 28
N/S 1. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 2. Annie Thomasson and Audrey Larkin, 3. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody
E/W 1. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 2. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery, 3. Dick Walsh and Betty Austin
Monday, May 2
N/S 1. Dora and Grant Pealer, 2. Jeff Chulay and Walt Lang
E/W 1. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 2. Richard Venditti and Petie Graeter, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker
Tuesday, May 3
1.Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 2. Betsy Rainoff and Dick Walsh, Tied for 3rd Arlene Jenkins and Randy Whitten; Chris Brown and Becky Deaton
Wednesday, May 4
Limited Game
1.Marge Holleman and Mary Jo Marshall, 2. Mary Pat Buie and Martha Hart, 3. William Clemmons and Cherry Miller
Open Game
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove, 3. Bruce Connors and Walt Lang, 2 nd in C. Donna Sennett and Wendy Preble
E/W 1. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 2. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 3. Peggy Clark and Joanne Thorne, 4. Sue Lloyd and Betsy Rainoff, 2nd in C. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally
Belle Meade
Tuesday Duplicate Bridge
N/S 1. Aad Burghowt and Phil DeKirk, 2. Marian Morrison and Andy Warren
E/W 1. Bob Nielsen and Dave Jenkins, 2. Sandy Gieryn and Shirley Foushee
Wednesday Chicago Bridge
1. Joyce Hunt and Tinkie Petterson, 2. Donnalee Buzas and Dave Jenkins, 3. Hilda Paderich and Marian Morrison
Breakfast and Bridge at the Pine Crest
Thursday, April 28
N/S 1. Terry Cantele and Eileen Lowrie, 2. Rebecca Powell and Dee Pegram, 3. JanBaumeister and Annette Milligan; 4. Marilyn Erickson and Doris Jacobsen, 5. Jacque Weston and Estelle Menke, 6. Meg Bassani and Rose Mauriello
E/W 1. Betty Rossi and Clark Groseth, 2. DeeForejand and Esther Sweeting, 3. Pat Groseth and Mary Beth Thomas, 4. Bonnie Root and Kelly Fiala, 5. Lois Bierer and Ellie Ray, 6. Yvonne Chempinski and Emily Hauslohner.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Monday Afternoon Common Game under the direction of Brian Potter
Monday, May 2
1. Doug and Connie Harris, 2. John and Celeste Lewis, 3/4 tie: Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey with Gail Mobley and Diane Wood.
