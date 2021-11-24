Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Nov. 21
Monday, Nov. 15, Open Game, N/S, 1. Dora and Grant Pealer, 2. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 3. Barb and Pete Goldberg; E/W, 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Randy Whitten and Berry Craven, 4. Sue Lloyd and Pat Blank.
Tuesday, Nov. 16, Limited Game, 1.Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman, 3. (tie) Chris Brown and Betty Austin, with Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, Open Game, N/S, 1. John Brubaker and Janie Moser, 2. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 3. Bill Seidensticker and Pete Goldberg, 4. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove; E/W, 1. Richard Venditti and Jim Gentz, 2. Lynne and David Berkebile, 3. Karen and David Cook, 4. Lynn Connolly and Berry Craven, 5. Steve Kline and Mary Hamblen.
Thursday, Nov. 18, Limited Game, N/S 1. Randy Whitten and Duane Shelton, 2. (tie) Arnold Lipson and Paula Lyszyk, with Betsy McCracken and Norma Yauger; E/W 1. Diane Dostie and Annie Thomasson, 2. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 3. Joyce Mosier and Jean Funderburg.
Friday, Nov. 19, Open Game, 1.Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Lynn Connolly and John Brubaker, 3. Chris Brown and Hal Blake, 4. Jim and Pat Blank.
Saturday, Nov. 20, Swiss Team Tournament, 1.Team Embrey, 2. Team Brown, 3. Team Austin, 4. Team Cook, 5. (tie) Team Kline and Team Plourde, 7. Team Chulay.
Sunday, Nov. 21, Open Game, No Game.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Nov. 22, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Wyatt and Jackie Mapp, 2. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, 3. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2nd in B, Doug and Connie Harris.
