Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.
Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended June 20
Monday, June 14, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Janie Moser, 2. Karyn and Steve Kline, 3. Susan Bowness and Connie Dominguez; E/W 1. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne.
Tuesday, June 15, Limited Game, No Game.
Wednesday, June 16, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Bruce Connors, 2. Connie Dominguez and Al Lowrie, 3. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove; E/W, 1. Pete Goldberg and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 3. Aad Burghouwt and Richard Venditti.
Thursday, June 17, Limited Game, 1.Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 2. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 3. (tie) Audrey Larkin and Faye Gasaway, with Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 5. Larry Wohlford and John Plourde, 6. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody
Friday, June 18, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Al Beranek and Susan Bowness, 2. Betsy McCracken and Arlene Jenkins; E/W, 1. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.
Sunday, June 20, Open Game, No Game.
Results for Week Ended June 27
Monday, June 21, Open Game, N/S, 1. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 2. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 3. Dora and Grant Pealer; E/W, 1. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne.
Tuesday, June 22, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken, 2. Pat Blank and Nancy McNally; E/W, 1. Susan Bowness and Al Beranek, 2. Sarah Hargrove and Frank Shaw, 3. Mickey and George Wirtz.
Wednesday, June 23, Open Game, N/S, 1. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3. Ted Davison and Bruce Connors, 1st in C. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W, 1. Betsy Armstrong and Barbara Toomey, 2. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 3. Barb and Dick Leuth, 2nd in C. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum.
Thursday, June 24, Limited Game,
1.Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 3. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins, 2nd in C. Lefreda Williams and Andree Bayliss.
Friday, June 25, Limited Game, 1.Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Mickey Wirtz and Cara Hardinger, 3. Susan Lapato and Susan Bowness, 4. Deborah and John Wilson.
Sunday, June 27, Open Game, 1. Janie Moser and Connie Dominguez, 2. Mary Hamblen and Karyn Kline, 3. Sharon Russell and Lefreda Williams.
Bridge-at-the Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game June 21, at Scotia Village, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 1st in B. Gail Mobley and Dianne Wood, 2nd in B. Doug and Connie Harris.
The top two pairs scored in the top 3 percent of the common game, with Buie and Martin placing sixth out of 218 pairs moving between N/S and E.W seats and the stationary doubles paid, placing ninth out of 328 sitting only N/S.
Because of the Scotia Village Service of Remembrance, there was no Bridge-at-the-Village game Monday, but there is bridge news nevertheless.
Beginning with its game this coming Monday, July 5, Bridge-at-the-Village will be able to welcome players who are not residents of Scotia Village. Since resuming play in April, games have been restricted because of COVID regulations, but these restrictions are ending.
Play begins at 3 p.m. in the Scotia Cafe. For the foreseeable future, first time players will be expected to produce a COVID vaccination certificate, as Bridge-at-the-Village has been approved to restrict its games to vaccinated players for the protection of everyone.
“If you have been vaccinated, come play; if you have not, then get vaccinated and come play,” says a spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.