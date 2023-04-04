Belle Meade
N/S 1. Roger Mulready and Andy Warren, 2. Bob Nielsen and Phil DeTurk, E/W 1. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper, 2. Barbara Ewing and Katie Campbell
N/S 1. Sally Conlon and Barb Johnson, 2. Doris Jacobsen and Bonnie Root, 3. Elly Moses and Mary Beth Thomas, 4. Ruth Isenberg and Betty Rossi, 5. Sandy Race and Lois Bierer; E/W 1. Pat Groseth and Clark Groseth, 2. Jan Baumeister and Joyce Johnson, 3. Estelle Menke and Patti Molloy, 4. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins, 5. Ellie Ray and Yvonne Chempinski
Monday, March 27
1. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, 2. John and Celeste Lewis, 3. Corinne Sassa and Bob Fisher
Thursday, March 23
1. Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs, 2. Lin Hutaff and John Unbewust, 3. Jeffrey Chulay and Marianne Chulay, 4. Ann Thomasson and Diane Dostie, 5. Jean Fecteau and Anita Halligan, 6. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, 7-Tied. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman, with Christopher Brown and Judith Smith, 8. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette
Monday, March 27
N/S 1. Tom Dressing and Grant Pealer, 2. Richard Venditti and Peter Goldberg, 3. Edward Davison and Barbara Toomey; E/W 1. Bruce Connors and Gale Thomas-Goodman, 2. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler Jr., 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 4. Lynn Connolly and William Seidensticker
Tuesday, March 28
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Mickey Wirtz, 2. Alverna Plourde and Jean Fecteau; E/W 1. Jim Griffin and Ann Malone, 2. Sally Felton and Janice Haywood, 3. Sherry Knappenberger and Sara Bailey
Wednesday, March 29
N/S 1. Bruce Connors and Tom Dressing, 2-Tied. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, with Betsy Gefaell and Harriet McCollum; E/W 1. Janie Moser and Walter Stohler Jr., 2. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 3. Jeffrey Chulay and Jim Brown, 4. Elizabeth Armstrong and Barbara Toomey
The Wolves Club
Friday, March 31
1. Bill Seidensticker, 2. Jim Gentz, 3. Brantley Clifton
