Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst, NC.
Call the Center direct at (910) 240-2508 or the Club Manager, Bill McClelland at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, non-smoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September 2021, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date. Due to current Covid protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game.
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less.
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game.
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less.
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less.
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game.
Results
Monday, May 3, Open Game, N/S, 1. Sue Lloyd and Walter Stohler, 2. Claire Michalowski and Richard Venditti, 3. Barbara and Pete Goldberg; E/W, 1. Lynn Conolly and Bill Seidensticker, 2. John Brubaker and Jim Gentz, 3. David and Karen Cook.
Tuesday, May 4, Limited Game, 1.Chris Brown and Harold Blake, 2. Mickey Wirtz and Cara Hardinger, 3. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams.
Wednesday, May 5, Open Game, N/S, 1. Lynne and David Berkebile, 2. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 3. Karyn and Steve Kline; E/W, 1. Richard Venditti and Al Lowrie, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett, 4. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton.
Thursday, May 6, Limited Game, 1.Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs, 2. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 3. Mary Dawkins and Annie Thomasson, 1st in C. Paula Lyszyk and Barbara Golla.
Friday, May 7, Limited Game, 1.Philip Deturk and Mary Edwards, 2. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 3. Frank Shaw and Jim Owen, 4. JoAnn Duncan and Mary Sutton.
Sunday, May 9, No Game.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played an afternoon pairs game Monday, May 10, at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, 2. Brian Potter and Gail Mobley.
