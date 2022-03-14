Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the Center direct at (910) 420-2508 or the Club Manager, Bill McClelland, at (910) 638-1194 for additional information.
Results for the week ending March 9:
Thursday, March 3
Limited Game
N/S 1. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 2. Larry Wohlford and Mary Sutton, 3. Annie Thomasson and Audrey Larkin
E/W 1. Arnold Lipson and Hal Blake, 2. Patsy Rhody and Lefreda Williams, 3. Frank Shaw and Tony Montgomery
Friday, March 4
Open Game
N/S 1. John Brubaker and Walt Lang, 2. Mary Woodford and Sally Means
E/W 1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Marcia Bryant and Karyn Kline, 3. Dick and Barb Leuth
Saturday, March 5
Swiss Teams
1.Team Dressing, Tied for 2 nd . Team Kline and Team Embrey, 4. Team Mecklenburg, 5. Team Hargrove
Monday, March 7
Open Game
N/S 1. Ted Davison and Brian Scott, 2. Berry Craven and Dorothy Olson, 3. Roger Lehman and Walt Lang
E/W 1. Tom Dressing and Walter Stohler, 2. Grant and Dora Pealer, 3. Janie Moser and Connie Dominguez
Tuesday, March 8
Limited Game
1.Tony Montgomery and Frank Shaw, 2. Chris Brown and Betty Austin, 3. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken
Wednesday, March 9
Open Game
N/S 1. John Brubaker and Walt Lang, 2. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Nancy McNally and Karyn Kline
E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Berry Craven and Janie Moser, 3. Pete Goldberg and Tom Dressing, 4. Pat Blank and Sue Lloyd
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on March 3, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results:
1. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey;
2. Loretta Baranek and Patsy Smith.
