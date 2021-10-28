Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call the center at (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels.
Schedule
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 10 a.m. — Beginner bridge lessons
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Fourth Friday at 10 a.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 49 or less points
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Oct. 17
Monday, Oct. 18, Open Game, N/S, 1. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly, 2. (tie) Grant Pealer and Marcia Bryant, with Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton; E/W, 1. Chris Brown and Hal Blake, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Steve and Karyn Kline.
Tuesday, Oct. 19, Limited Game, 1.Al Beranek and Susan Bowness, 2. (tie) Arlene Jenkins and Duane Shelton, with Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 4. Geta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.
Wednesday, Oct. 20, Open Game, N/S 1. Ray and Nancy Fiorillo, 2. John Brubaker and Janie Moser, 3. Ted Davison and Brian Scott, 1st in C. Sarah Hargrove and Nancy Parker; E/W, 1. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 2. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 3. Berry Craven and David Cook, 4. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne.
Thursday, Oct. 21, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Annie Thomasson and Diane Dostie, 2. Larry Wohlford and Mary Sutton, 3. Randy Whitten and Duane Shelton, 4. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody; E/W, 1. Patricia Beranek and Jakki Whitten, 2. Audrey Larkin and Becky Deaton, 3. (tie) Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, with Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams.
Friday, Oct. 22, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Richard Venditti and Walter Stohler, 2. Bob Beck and Susan Leary, 3. Jeff and Marianne Chulay; E/W, 1. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 2. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 3. Sarah Hargrove and Nancy Parker, 4. Barb and Dick Leuth.
Saturday, Oct. 23, Swiss Team Tournament, 1.Team Whitten, 2. Team Seidensticker, 3. Team Walsh, 4. (tie) Team Lapato and Team Cook, 6. (tie) Team Davison and Team Felton, 8. (tie) Team Fiorillo and Team Chulay, 10. (tie) Team Kline, Team Haragrove, Team McCollum and Team Bassani
Sunday, Oct. 24, Open Game, No Game
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Oct. 25, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Ann Buies and Joanne Martin, 2. Wyatt and Jackie Mapp, 3. Gail Mobley and Diane Wood, 2nd in B: Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey.
In the Common Game top 10 percent, the Buie-Martin pair placed 15th out of 212 pairs playing in 55 clubs nationwide.
