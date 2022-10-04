Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Eleanor Carraher and Betty Mulvaney, 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper; E/W 1. Bob Nielsen and Dave Jenkins, 2. Aad Burghowt and Roger Mulready
Bridge at the Village
Monday afternoon game, Sept. 26.
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2. Catherine McLaurin and Betty Lewis, 3. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, 2nd in B: John and Celeste Lewis.
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Sept. 22
N/S 1. Alverna and John Plourde, 2. Audrey Larkin and Patsy Rhody, 3. Arnold Lipson and Harold Blake; E/W 1. Mary Sutton and Becky Deaton, 2. Diane Dostie and Patricia Beranek, 3. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 1st in C. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith
Monday, Sept. 26
N/S 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo; E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Joanne Thorne, 2. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 3. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton
Tuesday, Sept. 27
1. Sue Lloyd and Andree Bayliss, 2. Betsy McCracken and Brenda Sullivan, 3. Pat Blank and
Nancy McNally, 4. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 1st in C. Dick and Barb Leuth
Wednesday, Sept. 28
N/S 1. Pete and Barbara Goldberg, 2. Dorothy Olson and Larry Mack, 3. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 4. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne; E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Ron Johnson, 2. Susan Bowness and Al Beranek, Tied for 3rd. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker; Berry Craven and Bill Seidensticker
The Wolves Club
Kittredge Memorial bridge tournament on Friday, Sept. 30.
1. Jeff Chulay, 2. Dave Cook, 3. Bruce Connors
