N/S 1. Aad Burghouwt and Roger Mulready, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Ann Craigmile; E/W 1. Betty MUlvaney and Mary Schneider, 2. Pauline Hill and Jim Walker
Chicago bridge
1. Mary Schneider and Connie Waller, 2. Hilda Paderich and Diane Daniels, 3. Judy Allen and Dave Jenkins
4th Thursday Bridge
1. Pauline HILL And Faye Wink, 2. HIlda Paderich and Nelda Cockman, 3. Mary Hauck and Carolyn Follansbee
4th Friday bridge
1. Marian Morrison and Faye Wink, 2. Hilda Paderich and Gayl Welter, 3. Vern Greenfield and Shirley Foushee
Breakfast and Bridge at the Pinecrest
N/S 1. Yvonne Chempinski and Doris Jacobsen, 2. Rebecca Powell and Rosemary Mauriello, 3. Terry Cantelle and Meg Bassani, 4. Elly Moses and Estelle Menke, 5. Sandy Race and Lois Bierer; E/W 1. Mary Dawkins and Betty Rossi; 2. Marilyn Erickson and Ruth Ann Isenberg, 3. Pat Groseth and DeeDee Forehand, 4. Annette Milligan and Clark Groseth, 5. Joyce Johnson and Trudi Burke
Bridge at the Village
Monday afternoon common game, Sept. 19.
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2. Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey, 2nd in B, John and Celeste Lewis.
In the common game on Sept. 12, the Buie-Martin pair came in 3rd out of 221 pairs playing North/South, while the Lewis pair was 4th out of 120 pairs playing the Howell movement.
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Sept. 15
N/S 1. Bob Beck and Pat Blank, 2. Eileen Lowrie and Fran Daley, 3. Sue Griggs and Patsy Rhody, 1 st in C. Dick and Barb Leuth; E/W 1. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, Tied for 2nd. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins; Chris Brown and Dale Simpson, 4. Jeff and Marianne Chulay
Monday, Sept. 19
N/S 1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Connie Dominguez and Paulette Clayton, 3. Sue Lloyd and Pat Blank; E/W 1. Grant and Dora Pealer, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne
Tuesday, Sept. 20
1. Dick and Barb Leuth, 2. Sue Lloyd and Al Beranek, 2nd in B. Chris Brown and Dale Simpson
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Morning Limited Game N/S 1. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins, 2. Chris Ryba and Alice Bane, 3. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith; E/W 1. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope, Tied for 2nd . Gwen Haag and Debbie Sharpe; Bridget Horton and Martha Hart, 4. Ken and Gretchen Stroud
Afternoon Open Game
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove, 3. Jean and Ed Weiler; E/W 1. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 2. Petie Graeter and Donna Sennett, 3. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton
