Belle Meade
2nd Thursday bridge
1. Nelda Cockman and Faye Wink, 2-Tied. Mary Hauck and Nancy Nielsen, and Hilda Paderich and Pauline Hill
2nd Friday bridge
1. Hilda Paderich and Pauline Hill, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Gayl Welter, 3. Judy Allen and Shirley Foushee
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S. Dave Jenkins and Roger Mulready, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt; E/W 1. Pauline HILL and Jim Walker, 2. Ann Craigmire and Connie Walker
Pinehurst Country Club
Monday, Oct. 4
1. Estelle Menke and Nan Leaptrot, 2. Doris Jacobsen and Michelle Haggerty, 3. Annette Milligan and Sue Sherff
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Oct. 6
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Harold Blake, 2. Mary Woodford and Sally Means, 3. Chris Ryba and Alice Bane, 4. Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken, 2nd in C. Dick and Barb Leuth; E/W 1. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 2. Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs, 3. Ron Johnson and Audrey Larkin, 4. Jeff and Marianne Chulay
Friday, Oct. 7
1. Alverna Plourde and Berry Craven, 2. Casey Hourani and Jerry Decsi, 3-Tied. Nancy McNally and Karyn Kline, Pat and Jim Blank, Susan Lapato and Betsy McCracken
Monday, Oct. 10
N/S 1-Tied. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 3. Mary Hamblen and Karyn Kline; E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Jeff Chulay, 2. Berry Craven and Betty Austin, 1st in B. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker
