1. Mary Lee Schulte and Barbara Huitzingh, 2. Nan Leaptrrott and Betty Rossi, 3. Lyn Glynn and Bonnie Root
Belle Meade
Tuesday Duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Betty Mulvaney and Mary Schneider, 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper; E/W 1. Ying Wei Mulready and Dave Jenkins, 2-tie. Marian Morrison and Johanna Moran, Pauline Hill and Jim Walker
Wednesday Chicago bridge
1. Hilda Paderich and Connie Walker, 2. Betty Mulvaney and Mary Schneider, 3. Marian Morrison and Dave Jenkins
Bridge at the Village
Monday, Oct. 3
1. Jim Heiman and Gail Mobley, 2. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, 3. Joanne Martin and Betty Lewis, 2/3 tied in B. Bob Fisher and Corinne Sassa, with Lorene Evans and Barbara Causey
Pinehurst Country Club
1. Marilyn Thomas and Dee Pegram; 2. Marilyn Erickson and Judy Townley; 3. Lyn Hutaff and Jacki Weston
Table on the Green
1. Betty Jenkins and DeeDee Forhand, 2. Marge Lavoris and Pat Groseth, 3. Doris Jacobsen and Kay Montieth
Sandhills Bridge Center
Thursday, Sept. 29
N/S 1. Arnold Lipson and Harold Blake, 2/3-tie. Bob Beck and Pat Blank, Chris Ryba and Patsy Rhody, 4. Sally Felton and Robert Kinsman; E/W 1. Brian Scott and Ron Johnson, 2. George Wirtz and Tony Montgomery, 3. Alverna and John Plourde, 4. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, 1st in C. Pauline Roe and Glenna Pope
Monday, Oct. 3
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey; E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Petie Graeter, 2. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 3. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker
Tuesday, Oct. 4
N/S 1. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 2-tie. Jeff and Marianne Chulay, Dick and Barb Leuth
E/W 1. Mary Sutton and Becky Deaton, 2. Ed and Jean Weiler, 3. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Morning Limited Game
N/S 1. Paula Lyszyk and Judee Smith, 2. Sarah Parrish and Mary Pat Blue; E/W 1. Alice Bane and Chris Ryba, 2. Aggie and David Cohen
Afternoon Open Game
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3. Chris Brown and Nancy McNally; E/W 1. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown
