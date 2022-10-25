Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
Belle Meade
Tuesday duplicate bridge
N/S 1. Dave Jenkins and Roger Mulready, 2. Eleanor Carraher and Aad Burghouwt; E/W 1. Judy Mills and Barbara Ewing, 2. Hilda Paderich and Dick Piper
Wednesday Chicago Bridge
1. Philip DeTurk and Dave Jenkins, 2. Faye Wink and Pauline Hill, 3. Joyce Hunt and Tinkie Petterson
Thursday Olde Timey bridge
1. Jim Walker, 2. Carolyn Follansbee, 3. Pauline Hill
Bridge at the Village
Sectional tournament at the club results from Monday, Oct. 17, under direction of Brian Potter
1. Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey, 2. Corinne Sassa and Bob Fisher, 3. Catherine McLaurin and Betty Lewis
Sandhills Bridge Center
Monday, Oct. 17
N/S 1. Walter Stohler and Janie Moser, 2. Steve and Karyn Kline, 3. Dorothy Olson and Petie Graeter; E/W 1. Richard Venditti and Aad Burghouwt, 2. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne, 3. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett
Tuesday, Oct. 18
N/S 1. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 2. Karyn Kline and Phyllis Clark; E/W 1-Tied. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, Sally Felton and Jan Haywood
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Morning Limited Game
N/S 1. Patsy Rhody and Marge Holleman, 2. Glenna Pope and Pauline Roe, 3. Meg Bassani and Mary Dawkins; E/W 1/ Brenda Sullivan and Alice Bane, 2. Laurel Hourani and Barbara McGinnis
Afternoon Open Game
N/S 1. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Berry Craven and Pete Goldberg, 3. Harriet McCollum and Sarah Hargrove; E/W 1. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 2. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown
